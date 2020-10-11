'This woman is a problem because she's showing too much cleavage' — Twitch streamer Kaceytron speaks out against sexism

The storm that has seemingly engulfed Twitch these days shows no sign of abating, as notable streamer Kaceytron recently opened up about sexism in the workplace.

The Amazon-owned platform is one of the most popular streaming sites globally and features a plethora of personalities from various walks of life. They stream games and interact with audiences from across the globe.

Despite its popularity, Twitch has often been accused of serving as a breeding ground for rampant toxicity. Lately, these accusations seem to be gaining a stronger foothold with each passing day.

In light of a recent article by gamesindustry.biz, where several streamers spoke out against physical abuse, sexism, and racism 'behind closed doors,' Twitch streamer Kaceytron recently opened up about her ordeal:

- In regards to me, this was probably shortly after they took my sub button away in 2014, for no clear reason. This greatly hurt my growth as a streamer when my career was taking off, I actually went back to working full time... WHEN I SHOULDN'T HAVE HAD TO... — kaceytron (@kaceytron) October 8, 2020

She also revealed how Twitch appeared to have taken a predetermined stance against her, even removing her 'subscribe button' back in 2014:

Also read: The most toxic gamer on Twitch

I still feel extremely wronged by how this happened to me, years later a staff member even ADMITTED TO ME that they didn't have a good reason to take away my sub button and we're just trying to remove me from the site. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) October 8, 2020

This hurt her growth as a streamer, when she was on the rise, and forced her to go back to working full-time. Stating that it was a case of blatant sexism, she noted that it was just an attempt by Twitch to remove her from the platform.

Also read: 'Toxicity and Nudity': What modern-day Twitch looks like

Advertisement

Kaceytron speaks out against Twitch's malpractices

In the expose article by gamesindustry.biz, a particular employee gave the example of Kaceytron. She revealed how no one really took women seriously at Twitch and that they specifically had a vendetta against the 27-year-old streamer for wearing 'revealing' clothes:

"It was one of those rare moments where some of these guys just came out with it and were honest: 'This woman is a problem because she's showing too much cleavage. And we need to come up with a way that does not bend our rules but allows us to get her off of this website."

In a recent clip from one of her streams, Kaceytron can be heard speaking about this very issue, where she holds Twitch accountable and demands answers for her alleged mistreatment:

"Tell me any reason why ever it just happened, literally whenever I was live streaming... the sub button was completely gone, and there was never any reason given as to why. At this point, I was like 'they're really targeting me'. "

Advertisement

"Though it felt really validating to hear about from another source, I am really upset about it."

Kaceytron also revealed how she almost quit streaming at the time, on account of being marginalized by Twitch:

I almost gave up streaming at the time, I almost gave up on my dream because of sexism 😭😭 — kaceytron (@kaceytron) October 9, 2020

Kaceytron received support from the online community, who criticised Twitch and even demanded that she take legal action against the platform:

will you be my lawyer — kaceytron (@kaceytron) October 9, 2020

absolutely fuckin abysmal. really good all this is out there at least now — noah (@Pikaclicks) October 8, 2020

Advertisement

Thankfully you were never removed from the website. I still say you should sue them for the sub button and compensation — Craiyg (@craiyg9047) October 8, 2020

give kacey her compensation!! we DEMAND 200 gifted subs!! — gay man (@sorakaplayer) October 8, 2020

I am honestly in awe of you and all the adversaries you had to overcome in both IRL and online. I can’t think of a more amazing, strong, hilarious, and fun female streamer than you— I sincerely hope and wish for more success in your direction♥️ — quqco (@quqco) October 8, 2020

Holy shit. This is outrageous Kacey. You've legitimately been targeted with misogynistic hate and abuse and to hear that it was coming from inside the company is really disgusting. There needs to be some form of compensation for this. — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

In spite of all that they did to try to stop you, you were still able to go on and inspire an entire generation of female streamers. Fuck the patriarchy. — PapaBraegon 👑 (@PapaBraegon) October 8, 2020

never shut up about this. this is absolutely infuriating that they would treat not only you, but other women streamers like this. ❤️❤️❤️ — big juicy (@ghostglu) October 8, 2020

i’m so upset and hurt for you. if you can, take them to court. IM ONLY IN PRE-LAW BUT I WOULD REPRESENT U IF I COULD ;-;;; — peach🕊 (@peachachoo) October 9, 2020

Absolutely disgusting, supporting this company is becoming so difficult — GUITARMACIST 🦑 (@GUITARMACIST_) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

thank you! twitch has changed a lot since then... but damn it still hurts to know that a place ive grown to love so much and call home wanted me gone :( — kaceytron (@kaceytron) October 9, 2020

Amid mounting dissent online, Twitch continues to find itself at the receiving end of intense criticism due to its lengthy and problematic history with bans, authoritarianism, and sexism.