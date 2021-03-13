FreeGeorge trends online after GeorgeNotFound is banned on Twitch due to an "inappropriate username"

Just a couple of days after being banned from TikTok, Minecraft star George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson's alternate account has now been banned on Twitch.

The 24-year-old Minecraft YouTuber took to Twitter to inform fans about his recent Twitch ban.

twitch just banned me — George (@GeorgeNootFound) March 13, 2021

The incident took place while he was playing Portal 2 with Sapnap.

In the midst of streaming from his alternate account called "ThisIsGeorgeNotFound," he was left stunned after receiving a notification about his ban from Twitch.

According to the reason provided in the notice, Twitch banned him for reportedly having "an inappropriate username."

MY NAME IS TOO INAPPROPRIATE. SORRY GUYS I MESSED UP :( pic.twitter.com/kBRyLzm2KH — George (@GeorgeNootFound) March 13, 2021

The length of the suspension was deemed "indefinite."

Stating that his violation was of a "severe nature," the statement read:

"Based on a review of your activity or content , we have issued a Community Guidelines strike on your account. Due to the severe nature of this violation or the fact that you've incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch services is indefinitely restricted"

Due to the questionable ban, several fans took over Twitter with #FreeGeorge and demanded that Twitch lift the ban on GeorgeNotFound.

Twitter users react to GeorgeNotFound's alt Twitch ban with the hashtag #FreeGeorge

One of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers today, GeorgeNotFound is a member of the famous DreamSMP alongside the likes of Dream, Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, and others.

After a meteoric rise over the past couple of years, he has amassed a stellar following. Fans were enraged upon finding out that he had been banned on Twitch.

The most concerning aspect is that the ban is indefinite unless he appeals. The gravity of the situation was also pointed out by one particular Twitter user who claimed that until his ban is lifted, GeorgeNotFound runs the risk of being permanently banned from Twitch due to ban evasion.

by the way this means that he cannot stream on any other account or be on anybody’s stream until he is unbanned otherwise he’ll be permanently suspended off of twitch forever for evading his ban 😭 https://t.co/xkrU9LC522 — feraltwt updates (@feralsupdate) March 13, 2021

After his unceremonious ban, Twitter was abuzz with a barrage of reactions.

Here are a few reactions to the ban on Twitter:

does it just how fast

ever drive the night changes

you crazy #freegeorge pic.twitter.com/T1pfXSYXU0 — Rosie |（╹◡╹）♡ (@saerosie) March 13, 2021

#FREEGEORGE DOES THIS LOOK LIKE A PERSON THAT DESERVES TO BE BANNED????? pic.twitter.com/ac5RMMC3GQ — Raine¹⁹ ?! (@Orange_Pinetree) March 13, 2021

#freegeorge i don't know how quite yet but i know she's involved pic.twitter.com/YJUl2xVgTa — petra :) (@petra404k) March 13, 2021

free my mans he did nothing wrong 😕 #freegeorge pic.twitter.com/J1PMxjocqP — ava 🐝 (@bakeryinnit) March 13, 2021

Hey twitch, unban Georges alt or this will come true😤 #freegeorge pic.twitter.com/MFtynO9Jyl — Lorelei (@Reignassance) March 13, 2021

What's the matter? They don't like your name? #FREEGEORGE pic.twitter.com/UZhPX4q6xJ — s o t y 「🍿」 (@sadsnakel) March 13, 2021

As Twitter users continue to plead innocence on behalf of GeorgeNotFound, Twitch will do well to provide a bit more clarity on the situation.