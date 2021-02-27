Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound banned from TikTok; internet blames That Vegan Teacher

George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is one of the more popular Minecraft creators. Usually seen with content creators like Clay "Dream," GeorgeNotFound rose to fame rather quickly, thanks to his Minecraft challenge videos bringing him quite a lot of fame.

Despite primarily focusing on YouTube videos, he also streams on Twitch, and he's already garnered 2.7 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

However, his immense popularity wasn't enough to save him from a TikTok ban, even though he has around 4 million followers on the platform.

GeorgeNotFound banned on TikTok

tiktok just banned me — George (@GeorgeNotFound) February 26, 2021

In a simple tweet, GeorgeNotFound informed everyone that he had been barred on TikTok. However, he didn't mention a reason for the move. This suspension is similar to the one implemented on Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV.

Twitter tried to come up with reasons for the ban, with some saying that TikTok hated Minecraft YouTubers.

they’re after every mc youtuber rn — Spifey (@Spifeyy) February 26, 2021

they’re just whipeinng out all the minecraft youtubers — cat (@CRYlNGOBSIDlAN) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

they’re getting rid of the mcyt’s one by one — tara (@boxedtara) February 26, 2021

Some individuals on the microblogging platform blamed That Vegan Teacher, who has been in the news recently.

its the vegan teacher 100% she was making vids about tommy and 1 day after she was banned, he got banned, 2 days later George is banned, she also made a vid about George, lil sus lol XD — RIZ3 (@RIZ3_YT) February 26, 2021

that vegan teacher wanted revenge — ghost (@villainnap) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

it was that vegan teacher, innit.

since she's also banned. pic.twitter.com/78zIuAQwJ4 — henrii (@fr0gd0ll) February 26, 2021

It’s probably because that vegan teacher duetted a few of your videos and TikTok could think at your one of her many accounts the also banned Tommy and I think for the same reason — C-J (@alannah56726204) February 26, 2021

GeorgeNotFound was involved in a short feud with That Vegan Teacher, real name Kadie Karen Diekmeye. She was also recently banned from the platform for violating several community guidelines.

tiktok just banned me — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 24, 2021

GeorgeNotFound is the second Minecraft creator to be banned after Timothy "Tommyinnit" Simmons. The latter, too, didn't give any reasons for his ban.

Advertisement

its time to quit the internet — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 25, 2021

The community feels that their feud with The Vegan Teacher is why both were banned from the platform.

They banned Tommy but that vegan teacher duetted both of you so it might be glitching out? Tommy’s not banned anymore so you’ll just have to wait a bit — Clouds✨☁️ (@SkyCloudFluffy) February 26, 2021

Well the best explanation would be that after they banned thatveganteacher they just banned everyone that’s appeared in her vids — Teo (@kirbert_pretty) February 26, 2021

Popular esports insider Rod Breslau also reached out to GeorgeNotFound on this matter a few hours back. People will probably have more answers concerning this issue soon.

Advertisement

hi george could i dm? ty — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 26, 2021

The community, however, looked at the funny side and made some hilarious remarks on the situation. Many people on the internet said that GeorgeNotFound was finally living up to his name on TikTok.

Living up to your name pic.twitter.com/pWyHgFgQL0 — ✿ Bliss ✿ (@Blissfille) February 26, 2021

they really heard georgeNOTfound and ran with it pic.twitter.com/vuBEv0dUNW — kylie (@kikiwastaken) February 26, 2021

Users also noted that GeorgeNotFound would probably have his ban revoked soon enough, while some believed it wouldn't be that way.

Advertisement

No they wont. Once banned, always banned. — Eaven Starchilde (@EavenStarchilde) February 26, 2021

The internet, however, was kind enough to save some of his content, posting them on Twitter.

At least we still have this pic.twitter.com/1Vk2AX6iLe — ClimXD (@ClimateeX) February 26, 2021

Don’t worry I saved this pic.twitter.com/aG92peaHH6 — Lizette (@Lizette35637975) February 27, 2021

Hopefully, Rod Breslau will have more information for the community in the upcoming days. Till then, fans will miss GeorgeNotFound on TikTok. But he's still available on Twitch and YouTube, so they may not miss him that much.