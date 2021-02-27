Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound banned from TikTok; internet blames That Vegan Teacher

George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is one of the more popular Minecraft creators. Usually seen with content creators like Clay "Dream," GeorgeNotFound rose to fame rather quickly, thanks to his Minecraft challenge videos bringing him quite a lot of fame.
Despite primarily focusing on YouTube videos, he also streams on Twitch, and he's already garnered 2.7 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.
However, his immense popularity wasn't enough to save him from a TikTok ban, even though he has around 4 million followers on the platform.
GeorgeNotFound banned on TikTok
In a simple tweet, GeorgeNotFound informed everyone that he had been barred on TikTok. However, he didn't mention a reason for the move. This suspension is similar to the one implemented on Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV.
Twitter tried to come up with reasons for the ban, with some saying that TikTok hated Minecraft YouTubers.
Some individuals on the microblogging platform blamed That Vegan Teacher, who has been in the news recently.
GeorgeNotFound was involved in a short feud with That Vegan Teacher, real name Kadie Karen Diekmeye. She was also recently banned from the platform for violating several community guidelines.
GeorgeNotFound is the second Minecraft creator to be banned after Timothy "Tommyinnit" Simmons. The latter, too, didn't give any reasons for his ban.
The community feels that their feud with The Vegan Teacher is why both were banned from the platform.
Popular esports insider Rod Breslau also reached out to GeorgeNotFound on this matter a few hours back. People will probably have more answers concerning this issue soon.
The community, however, looked at the funny side and made some hilarious remarks on the situation. Many people on the internet said that GeorgeNotFound was finally living up to his name on TikTok.
Users also noted that GeorgeNotFound would probably have his ban revoked soon enough, while some believed it wouldn't be that way.
The internet, however, was kind enough to save some of his content, posting them on Twitter.
Hopefully, Rod Breslau will have more information for the community in the upcoming days. Till then, fans will miss GeorgeNotFound on TikTok. But he's still available on Twitch and YouTube, so they may not miss him that much.