From Dream to GeorgeNotFound: Here is why Minecraft is always trending on Twitter

Minecraft, the popular sandbox game developed by Mojang, can be found trending on Twitter almost every day. The fact that many popular streamers play this game has a lot to do with this.

When popular streamers get into the game, there's bound to be a lot of controversy with respect to the streamer, but there will also be a proliferation of content on the game.

Almost every major streamer on the internet today has faced some controversy during their streaming career because it's very easy to offend people on the internet.

Many of these streamers also happen to play Minecraft, and the two inevitably start trending. Even streamers like Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott shifted to Minecraft temporarily when Fortnite got a bit dull.

Why does Minecraft always trend on Twitter?

One of the recent controversies surrounding Minecraft involved Dream. The popular Minecraft streamer got called out on Twitter by fans for doing a victory screech.

Victory screeches are war cries used by various Native American tribes. Dream doing it on one of his streams was termed racist by a section of the community on Twitter.

are we about to do #canceldream before he even says it LMAO — nevera ˖° ༄ (@NEV3RA_) January 10, 2021

Why is Dream always on tehw trending page, let me rest babydoll #canceldream — seven :) (@orbeeted) December 6, 2020

Wont use it again, was unaware and was just looking for fitting music as always. Thank you for telling me! — dream (@dreamwastaken) February 5, 2021

He also received a lot of heat for using Native American music as the background score for one of his streams. Dream was quick to apologize for this mistake on Twitter.

Dream is usually quite humble and doesn't really like to offend anyone on the internet. However, that hasn't stopped him from finding himself in hot water for some reason or the other.

Controversies aren't the only reason Minecraft trends on Twitter. There's a lot of wholesome content as well.

In September 2020, popular Minecraft streamers GeorgeNotFound and JustaMinx went out on a date in Minecraft.

so excited for tomorrow 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7nVuDkQzEt — Minx (@JustaMinx) September 9, 2020

Other than that, the king of Twitter "Karl Jacobs" can often be found sliding into a lot of celebrity comment sections. He's often trying to convince them to play Minecraft with him. From Corrina Kopf to Selena Gomez, he's asked a fair share of popular celebrities to play Minecraft with him.

hi yes we can play Bedwars :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

Corinna I will walk there pic.twitter.com/29PVQo86t0 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

ok, I will Selena Gomez, especially because it seems like itd be a great song to play while playing Minecraft. We should do that together sometime! — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 2, 2021

Minecraft mostly trends on Twitter because the community is quite active. Like every other gaming community, it does have its share of toxicity, but there's also a lot of wholesomeness.