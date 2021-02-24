Twitter wants GeorgeNotFound to go blonde

The idea of GeorgeNotFound having blonde hair is taking over Twitter.

the only blonde george picture I claim 🙏 pic.twitter.com/utAiK2jzHr — gaby is watching georges alt vod (@belovedgnf) February 19, 2021

Users found some old photoshopped photo of GeorgeNotFound with blonde hair and shared them, making the idea go viral in the process. Several other fans also started photoshopping pictures and requested that George dye his hair blonde.

idk abt y’all but blonde george is lowkey fine😍😍 pic.twitter.com/WsYV4SENbM — laila !! (@thisisntlaila) February 19, 2021

why WOULDN'T you want blonde george to become real just look at him pic.twitter.com/PH3eLgnDFU — tea?? (@elytraheart) February 24, 2021

Other fans of GeorgeNotFound are against the idea of blonde, and they have offered other colors that they feel would suit George best.

ik blonde george is cute and all but like- pink hair george pic.twitter.com/c2llXKBnL1 — mahya | proud of ranboo (@technoblvdes) February 24, 2021

tl talking about blonde george but what about ginger george 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/BRotf9xHVF — innah ☻︎ (@hannimai_) February 24, 2021

More have just stated opposition or interest in other ideas.

its always blonde george this and blonde george that why does no one ever talk about blond karl its the best and you don't even have to edit it pic.twitter.com/M5UeVVaAD3 — maggie is proud of ranboo (@TUBB0INABOX) February 24, 2021

i fucking love blonde george pic.twitter.com/CYKYegnZoT — willow?? (@ughdnf) February 24, 2021

This topic continues to come up every few months on different social media platforms. Blonde GeorgeNotFound's most popular picture came from a Reddit post 6 months ago. Many comments had the same discussion as Twitter.

Image via Reddit

A couple of months ago, GeorgeNotFound replied to someone tweeting the blonde picture at him. George only said, “Blonde George,” and left it alone. It would appear that the idea doesn’t amuse him.

blonde george — George (@GeorgeNotFound) December 18, 2020

There are a lot of fans who are just drooling over the thought of George doing a stream with blonde hair. George is aware of the attention this trend is getting, so he may eventually do so if The Dream Team talks him into it.

GeorgeNotFound has done crazy things for his friends before

The Dream SMP may be a server where there is set lore, but that doesn’t mean fun stuff doesn’t happen in between major story events. GeorgeNotFound and the rest of the Dream Team have made kings, kissing pranks, and many other wacky situations.

The Dream Team is probably the only group of people that could convince George to dye his hair for his fanbase. They could make it part of the Lore that extends into real life, or just a fun thing the entire team could do, like the karaoke streams they all did simultaneously.

You’re telling me we got:



A george stream

Karl KARAOKE STREAM

Karl and sapnap duet

I-carly sing along

Quackity and dream duet

Feral boys sing sweater weather

SWEATER WEATHER

Dream and george SWEATER WEATHER DUET



THERE IS NO WAY THIS IS REAL?:$:$&/ — cissy⋆ (@dnfpodcast) January 18, 2021

blonde george 🤝 george lore

never gonna happen pic.twitter.com/MQUAmdFS7V — luna ☾ (@END3RWALK) February 19, 2021

George will trend incredibly fast if the Dream Team convinces him to dye his hair any time soon.

