Twitter wants GeorgeNotFound to go blonde

The idea of GeorgeNotFound having blonde hair is taking over Twitter.
Users found some old photoshopped photo of GeorgeNotFound with blonde hair and shared them, making the idea go viral in the process. Several other fans also started photoshopping pictures and requested that George dye his hair blonde.
Other fans of GeorgeNotFound are against the idea of blonde, and they have offered other colors that they feel would suit George best.
More have just stated opposition or interest in other ideas.
This topic continues to come up every few months on different social media platforms. Blonde GeorgeNotFound's most popular picture came from a Reddit post 6 months ago. Many comments had the same discussion as Twitter.
A couple of months ago, GeorgeNotFound replied to someone tweeting the blonde picture at him. George only said, “Blonde George,” and left it alone. It would appear that the idea doesn’t amuse him.
There are a lot of fans who are just drooling over the thought of George doing a stream with blonde hair. George is aware of the attention this trend is getting, so he may eventually do so if The Dream Team talks him into it.
GeorgeNotFound has done crazy things for his friends before
The Dream SMP may be a server where there is set lore, but that doesn’t mean fun stuff doesn’t happen in between major story events. GeorgeNotFound and the rest of the Dream Team have made kings, kissing pranks, and many other wacky situations.
The Dream Team is probably the only group of people that could convince George to dye his hair for his fanbase. They could make it part of the Lore that extends into real life, or just a fun thing the entire team could do, like the karaoke streams they all did simultaneously.
George will trend incredibly fast if the Dream Team convinces him to dye his hair any time soon.
