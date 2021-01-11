GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft settings, skin, seed, server, and more

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is one of the top Minecraft streamers of 2020 and continues to be at the moment.

Best known for his friendship with Dream, or Dreamwastaken, and their frequent collaborations, George is a Minecraft streamer and YouTuber that skyrocketed in popularity back in early 2020.

Over the span of a few months from May to August in 2020, George was able to climb the ranks from having just over 100k subscribers to having well over one million.

With such popularity in the Youtube and Twitch Minecraft scene, it makes sense for prospective players, fans, and others who wish to grow on those platforms to want to know about how he plays.

Here is an extensive guide about who GeorgeNotFound is, what he does, his brand, and so much more.

Who is GeorgeNotFound?

Image via Pinterest/Nova Skins

GeorgeNotFound, aka George Davidson, is a well known Minecraft player who can primarily be found on YouTube and Twitch.

He began gaining traction alongside his Minecraft friends, Dreamwastaken and Sapnap, as their Dream Team group gained more popularity. With over five million subscribers on YouTube and multiple thousands on Twitch, George has a very loyal fanbase that spans every source of social media.

GeorgeNotFound's videos have an approximate collective of 230 million views, and that number is climbing rapidly every single day. His most popular video to this date is his "Minecraft, But I'm Not Colorblind Anymore..." video, which raked in a total of over 20 million views so far.

He works alongside his gamer friends Dream and Sapnap to make videos for the "Dream Team," in addition to making his own content for his personal YouTube channels.

The "Dream Team" group is a YouTube channel, where the three of them try and complete Minecraft as quickly as possible and defeat the Ender Dragon whilst facing many different challenges.

They've tried to complete the game while facing an apocalypse of zombies, without turning x-ray off, with complete blindness, and so many more.

What skin does GeorgeNotFound use?

Image via NameMC

GeorgeNotFound uses this iconic skin containing an upgraded steve-like character with clout glasses or goggles on.

His fans, over time, have produced many variations on this skin, including female versions. To replicate his skin in real life, George has a pair of his iconic clout glasses that he has been seen wearing on stream multiple times.

Players can download his skin here using NameMC.com.

What settings does GeorgeNotFound use?

Image via Mugo, YouTube

Unlike his friend Dream, George has not released his Minecraft settings publicly. From what is known, he doesn't seem to use any different controls than what is the usually programmed controls for Minecraft.

However, George does use a specific Minecraft texture/resource pack that was developed by his fanbase during his day to day Minecraft playing. This is because George has protanopia color blindness. He uses this specific texture pack to allow him to see and identify each of the objects in the game more easily.

To find this texture pack, players can join this Discord channel titled "GeorgeNotFound's Project" to find out how to download the pack for themselves to try it out.

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft seed

Image via Animagician, YouTube

GeorgeNotFound is not known specifically for any seeds but is for the DreamSMP.

The DreamSMP is a survival multiplayer world server hosted by Dream himself that was created for him and his friends to play on and stream freely.

Over time, this survival world progressed into an entire storyline with different character archs, wars, factions, and so much more.

There is an entire scripted series containing the players of the world, including TommyInnit, WilburSoot, Dreamwastaken, Sapnap, ItsFundy, GeorgeNotFound, and more.

The seed used for the DreamSMP server is: 5826025064014972987

Players are allowed to use this seed to recreate or reconfigure the DreamSMP world and the buildings created there.

Does GeorgeNotFound have a public server?

Image via Dream Team Wiki

Unfortunately, GeorgeNotFound does not have a server available for the public to play on, and it is unknown if he has one in the works.

The DreamSMP server, frequented by George and his friends, is not available for public access. In fact, if players outside of their inner circle were even to find the server address, they employ a whitelist feature to prevent unwanted players from logging in without being invited.

Currently, there are players out there spending hours trying to recreate the DreamSMP map, and quite a few of them are updated and ready to download.

Facts about GeorgeNotFound

Image via Mugo, YouTube

GeorgeNotFound has a form of red-green color blindness known as Protanopia, meaning that he confuses quite a lot of red and greenish tones for each other. He has a video out where he plays Minecraft wearing color blindness glasses, which corrects his vision, and it's a really great and emotional video to watch.

Image via Youtooz

George had a limited edition YouTooz figure out, and it sold out within a few hours.

Image via Wikitubia

GeorgeNotFound can be found on multiple social media sites, including Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, and Tiktok. He also has a verified Minecraft link so players can view his known past usernames and skins if they wish to. His links to each social media account can be found below: