Where to buy Crocs x Staple collection? Release date and more about shoes with pigeon talons

Foam clogs genius Crocs is gearing up for the release of its latest collection in collaboration with Staple. The duo has decorated the basic footwear with bulky pigeon talons for their latest launch.

Enticing its fans, Crocs shared the first teaser of its collaboration via its Instagram account on March 29. Following which Staple’s creator, Jeff Staple, threw more light on the collection and shared more images of the newly created clogs. The caption of the post read,

“Sometimes you’re the statue. Sometimes you’re the pigeon. With our upcoming collaboration with Crocs—YOU ARE ALWAYS THE PIGEON!”

Crocs x Staple collection garnished with biggest Jibbitz ever created

The upcoming Crocs x Staple limited edition footwear is embellished with chunky Jibbitz that are molded into pigeon talons. The handy Jibbitz can be easily placed or removed from the toe top.

Decorated with the pink Jibbitz, the cutesy collection is wholeheartedly dedicated to New York City. The collab intends to take the city’s rich history— from building tops to sidewalk drops, ahead with their Sidewalk Luxe.

The footwear exhibits a gray and white toned printed backdrop that drew inspiration from pigeon poop. The shaded pattern covering the entire body of the clogs is influenced straight from the sky, showcasing how the pigeons always hit their mark.

The on-the-foot look of the clogs was recently released on Jeff Staple’s Instagram account. About his latest take on the classic Crocs footwear, Jeff stated,

"OUR TAKE ON THE CLASSIC CLOG BRINGS TOGETHER THE WILD AND THE WEIRD IN TRUE STAPLE FASHION."

All those intending to get their hands on the footwear can buy them from April 12 onwards. The Crocs x Staple collection is expected to be released on the former’s official website.

2022 is the year of collabs for Crocs

Only the first quarter of 2022 has passed and Crocs has already released its many amazing clogs, one of which was Balenciaga x Crocs Pool. The slides were created in two separate styles. The first ones were made in single colors including black, white, green, pink, and yellow, while the second style exhibited attractive tulips and flowery designs. Each pair of Pool slides retails for $565.

Apart from Balenciaga, Crocs has once again joined forces with notable footwear designer Salehe Bembury for the release of their Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs. Further, the clogs company recently partnered with the whimsical school supplies firm Lisa Frank to launch their colorful footwear collection.

Edited by Sabika