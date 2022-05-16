Miami Drive DTLR x New Balance 990v3 collab: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Maryland’s independent fashion retailer DTLR is working closely with the sneaker genius, New Balance for its upcoming sneaker launch. The two have reinterpreted the widely-loved 990v3 silhouettes as part of their latest association. Titled 'Miami Drive,' these vivid pairs are crafted for balmy summers.

The 'Miami Drive' DTLR x New Balance 990v3 shoes are all set to hit the shelves on Friday, May 27. These pairs will be dropped on the e-commerce store of DTLR and a few select DTLR locations. Fashioned in men’s sizes, each pair will be sold for $195.

On May 13, 2022, the product design manager of DTLR, June Sanders, shared the first look of the impending collab sneakers, to which he captioned:

“VIBEZZZZZ! Got me feeling alive with my latest creation inspired by one of the most amazing cities in the world. Filled with pink skies, turquoise waters, beautiful views and creative people. Comes the 990v3 "MIAMIDRIVE"…”

DTLR X New Balance 990v3 shoes are given a 'Miami Drive' makeover

In the forthcoming shoes, distinct hues of premium suede and fine mesh are put together for the brilliant uppers. Most of the shoe is covered in gray suede and mesh, which are accentuated with the hits of pink, orange, and teal blue.

The gray meshed toe boxes are contoured with akin suede, along with the teal detailing added on the top. In addition to this, the stylish Miami-inspired shoes are also rendered with teal and pink detailing on the ankle collars and heel tabs.

The pink suede covering the heels is embellished with 990, which is embroidered with similar pink tones. Adjacent to the heels, the lateral sides are decorated with N-logos in gray and white. The white laces positioned on the gray tongues also add to the pair’s summer-y approach.

Orange pops also show up on the heels, with a dual-tone Encap midsole and brilliant orange and pink outsole complementing their appearance.

What else is happening with New Balance?

Hibbett @hibbettsports Designed with two-time NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the KAWHI 2 is built for positionless play, and worn on gameday by the maestro himself. The New Balance Kawhi 2 "Ocean Blue" launches 5/13!



To spruce up its May 2022 release, the sportswear label recently joined forces with the NBA lion, Kawhi Leonard. The longtime collaborators revamped the player’s highly coveted KAWHI 2 edition with an 'Ocean Blue' makeup.

The New Balance x Kawhi Leonard’s KAWHI 2 'Ocean Blue' kicks witnessed a global release on Friday, May 13. These pairs are readily accessible via the e-commerce stores of the label as well as from a few select stores. Leonard diehards can grab these shoes for $160.

