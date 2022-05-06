New Balance 550 Lakers-inspired colorway: Everything we know so far

It's no secret that New Balance's 550 silhouette continues to enthrall the sneaker world. Beholding its colossal success this season, the brand is producing a pair of new colorways inspired by the hues of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Balance 550 LA-inspired sneakers will be dropped anytime soon, and they will be retailing for $120 each. These pairs will be easily accessible via the NB’s e-commerce website. If you're a Lakers fan, you'll have to sit tight for the official release date of this shoe line to be disclosed.

New Balance 550 Lakers pack offers two colorways

Although the impending New Balance offerings are not officially associated with any particular NBA team, the Lakers' characteristic colors are obviously highlighted in their presentation.

Both styles of the collection feature purple and yellow colors. Fashioned with a white leathery backdrop, both sneakers are accentuated with purple and yellow detailing.

The White/Purple 550 colorway features finely perforated uppers with white toe boxes and lacing systems. The meshed tongue tags, which are decorated with purplish New Balance branding on one end, which again adorns the white uppers equally well. The 550 labeling is then added in yellow next to that NB branding.

Moreover, the big purplish N-logos, as well as the same toned collars, decorate the lateral sides of the shoes and are placed adjacent to the tongues. The shoe's heel tabs are then embellished with the highly sought-after NB insignia. Lastly, the white midsoles are well accented by purple and gray outsoles to complete the look.

The White/Yellow colorway, on the other hand, is furnished with yellow and gold accents all over. The yellow N logos are emblazoned on the white breathable uppers. The white mesh tongues are also adorned with gold basketballs and the NB monogram.

Purple is used only as a finishing touch on the 550 labelings applied to the sides and for the piping on these pairs. The yellow sneakers are finished off with similarly colored outsoles that are banded together with white midsoles.

New Balance is expected to introduce these in the near future, so stick around for further updates.

Other recent launches of New Balance

The sneaker genius debuted the "Vibrant Orange/Spring Tide" version of its classic 1080v12 running sneakers earlier this year. An all-orange ultralight footwear was adorned with blue accents all over. Loaded with shock-absorbing qualities, these runners' delights retail for $190 on NB's webstore.

In addition, New Balance also recently launched its fresh sneakers lineup, which included the 990, 990v2, and 990v3 styles. Gray suede construction was sprayed on all three pairs of the "Made in USA" series. The brand's website currently has these rugged normcore designs available for purchase.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul