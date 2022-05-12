New Balance Kawhi Leonard sneakers: Release date, where to buy and more details explored

American sportswear behemoth New Balance is back again, with NBA lion Kawhi Leonard to create their new silhouette. Labeled “Ocean Blue,” the upcoming KAWHI 2 kicks off the latest phase of the duo’s longtime partnership.

The new KAWHI 2 Ocean Blue sneakers are all set to hit the shelves on May 13. All the LA Clippers diehards can get their hands on these shoes for $160. The pair will be sold via the e-commerce website of New Balance and a few select retailers.

New Balance Kawhi Leonard sneakers introduced in Ocean Blue colorway

Hibbett @hibbettsports Designed with two-time NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the KAWHI 2 is built for positionless play, and worn on gameday by the maestro himself. The New Balance Kawhi 2 "Ocean Blue" launches 5/13!



In 2018, the sportswear label engaged Kawhi Leonard to be the star of its hoops category for justifiable reasons. The player has been instrumental in the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors winning championships.

The New Balance’s creative team wanted to embody the Clippers guard's "go with the flow" approach, which he exhibited on and off the court for this revamped version.

The Ocean Blue kicks releasing on May 13 have oceanic blue premium knitted uppers. These blue uppers are accentuated with blush pink and white patches on the medial sides.

The white accents depict tall ships and sailing vessels' speed, agility, and splendor. At the same time, an oceanic bluish tinge guides its esthetic design and is present throughout the side panels to reflect Leonard’s calm, poised personality.

ÇapaMag @CapaMag Kawhi Leonard X New Balance iş birliği ile üretilen KAWHI 2 ‘Ocean Blue’ 13 Mayıs’ta 160 dolar fiyat etiketiyle satışa çıkacak. Kawhi Leonard X New Balance iş birliği ile üretilen KAWHI 2 ‘Ocean Blue’ 13 Mayıs’ta 160 dolar fiyat etiketiyle satışa çıkacak. https://t.co/XFNIvdNnnN

The most outstanding is vivid orange detailing, which can be viewed on the white rubber outsoles, tongue tags, and lace dubrae. The pink and white speckled laces beautify the complete look of the kicks.

The "Dynomite" orange embellishments are evocative of life rings and boat-inspired motifs on the tongues to further portray the nautical theme.

Lastly, the highly coveted New Balance branding is added to the orange heels.

Other recent launches of the New Balance and KAWHI

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise. New Balance commemorates the occasion with a set of Goosebumps-themed kicks designed in collaboration with Kawhi Leonard.

The LA Clippers player, who is a long-time fan of Goosebumps, modeled the design of the cleats on widely-loved Goosebumps hues while also including the brand's characteristic slime touches around the collars. Black, orange, white, and green colors make the appearance more enticing.

The Goosebumps kicks were launched last month on April 20, 2022. The pairs retailed for $160 each. Shoes are currently available via the New Balance online stores and select stores.

Edited by Suchitra