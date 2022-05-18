Supreme x Dr. Martens Spring 2022 collab: Release date and more details explored

Supreme definitely seems to be continuing its spring collaboration streak with the newest partnership with Dr. Martens. Supreme New York announced on May 17, 2022, that they will be collaborating with British footwear and apparel label, Dr. Martens, for a footwear collection.

Supreme will be launching 3 new colorways as it reworks the iconic 3-Eye shoe silhouette from the British footwear label. The Supreme X Dr. Martens footwear collab will be released on the official e-commerce sites of both the labels on May 19, 2022.

More about the upcoming Supreme X Dr. Martens' footwear collaboration for Spring 2022

Supreme's footwear collaboration for Spring 2022 (Image via Supreme)

After recently dropping the Supreme x Stone Island collection, the New York skateboarding, lifestyle, and streetwear brand is collaborating with the British footwear label, Dr. Martens, for its next team-up.

Working closely with the British label, Supreme has put together a new iteration for the iconic 3-Eye shoe. The collaboration introduction states:

"Supreme has worked with Dr. Martens on a new version of the 3-Eye Shoe. The shoe features a vintage smooth leather upper with embroidered graphic and AirWair® cushion sole. Made exclusively for Supreme, the shoe will be offered in three colorways."

The classic Oxford shoe sihouette has been given a new look with the addition of smooth leather uppers, which are constrasted with spider web graphics upon the toebox area in an embroidered fashion. The contrasting theme is further seen with the addition of laces, which adds to the collection's minimalistic design.

The shoes come in three basic colorways, including red, black, and white. The red and white colorway sneakers see a contrasting spider web with laces done in a black hue, while the black colorway sneakers show off a contrasting white.

The collab's most prominent feature is the spider web embroidered along with the branding elements of the small Supreme box logo emblazoned on the heel counters. The brown leather insoles sees a co-branding logo from both the labels. Rounding out the design, the shoes feature a tonal black Air Wair cushioned midsole underfoot.

Supreme made an official announcement of the collaboration on its Instagram handle on May 17, 2022.

The collaborative footwear line from Spring Summer 2022 will drop globally before the week's end on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11.00 am EDT in the United States. Japan will see a later release on May 21, 2022, at 11.00 am JST available via the streetwear imprint's website.

Neither of the involved labels have disclosed the pricing details of the footwear silhouettes as of yet.

In other news, the brand recently, on May 16, 2022, announced a Spring 2022 apparel line with the Harlem-born photographer, Roy DeCarava, as it took a hit at the archives of the designer. For the Supreme x Roy DeCarava collection, the New York Imprints label launched tees and hoodies.

The Supreme x Roy DeCarava collection will be launched alongside the footwear collaboration on May 19, 2022.

