Where to buy Mallet's Cyrus sneakers? Price and more explored about the shoe collection 

British fashion label Mallet has launched a new Spring 2022 collection for sneakers, and Cyrus' silhouette is leading the collection with 16 new colorways to discover. The collection was officially dropped on the site on April 4, 2022, and can be availed at the e-commerce site for $295.

The fashion label founded by Tommy Mallet in 2015 is one of the fastest-growing British labels. The brand has started to gain a lot of traction in recent years by launching styles that are just what sneakerheads are looking for in the market.

More about the Mallet's Cyrus sneakers

Cyrus shoes in Neon Black colorway leading the spring 22 collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneaker space is taken over by well-established brands such as Nike, Adidas, Yeezys, and many more, making it incredibly difficult to rise through the competition. But beating all the odds, one of the comparatively recently launched brands, Mallet, is bringing in their A-game with a new purpose.

Mallet London, founded by Tommy Mallet, focuses upon the contemporary design of footwear and this season, they are focusing on the popular Cyrus silhouette with an ammalgamation of urban sensibility and slick design.

The name Cyrus for the silhouette is derived from the word "Cirrus," which has an element of duality and esthetic to it. Cirrus also means "cloud forming" and the shoe silhouette is loosely based on this meaning.

The sneaker has a cushioning system and a semi-chunky shaped sole. The product description on the site reads:

“They are sleek, comfortable, unique, versatile and can be worn during the day or at night.”

The super-elevated sole sits upon the multi-fabric upper. The upper is constructed with mesh, suede, and intriguing leather with a feel of the summer season. The shoes also feature reflective panels and webbing tape detailing. PVC top eyelets are the most prominent detailing of the shoe. The shoes also feature the iconic silver Mallet clip upon the heel tab.

Contrasted color detailing is seen upon the sixteen newly launched colorways, which include Black, Black Neon, Blue Teal, Grey Heart, Ice Mesh, Reflect Grey, Reflect Midnight, Reflect White, Powder Blue, Lilac Suede, Grey Taupe, Whiteout, Solid Midnight, Infrared, and Electric Blue.

The London-designed shoes are crafted in premium suede, leather, and mesh, and can be availed in a size range of UK 5 to UK 13. A bulbous lifestyle offering has been offered in 16 colorways and can be availed on the official e-commerce site, mallet.com for $295 USD.

Edited by Sabika