Victoria's Secret Love Cloud collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the diverse range of lingerie

Victoria's Secret has launched a new collection called Love Cloud, which has been described as a "first-of-its-kind campaign for the brand."

The campaign features 18 women from different backgrounds, most notably Sofia Jirau, the lingerie giant’s first model with Down syndrome.

Last year, Victoria's Secret commanded a massive brand turnaround that sought to celebrate diversity and maintain inclusivity in its operations.

All about the Love Cloud collection by Victoria's Secret

The Love Cloud collection juxtaposes comfort and functionality with the brand's timeless look. Its primary focus is inclusivity and diversity. The campaign features older women, women with disabilities, and plus-sized women.

Explaining what the brand hopes to achieve through this collection, Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer for Victoria's Secret Lingerie, said in a press release:

"After listening to and being inspired by the real needs of our consumers, Love Cloud has been created as a collection that fits everyday comfort without sacrificing functionality or sexiness. With this new line, we are launching high quality bras and panties in shapes that fit women's daily needs, in our ongoing effort to develop products that champion women and support their individual journeys."

Raúl Martinez, Head Creative Director of the brand, added:

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution. From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

The Love Cloud collection aims to bring a new standard of comfort to the lingerie sphere. It offers soft-to-the-touch fabric and sleek appearances.

The bras have fully adjustable straps and provide flexibility as well as comfort. It offers six new silhouettes - the sport, half-pad plunge, smooth demi, smooth straight-neck lounge, push-up plunge and demi front-close with lace back. The sizes range from 32 A to 40 DDD. These bras have a starting price of $39.50.

There are also three matching panties, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. They have a starting price of $16.50.

The Love Cloud collection will be available in stores and online on the brand's official website.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh