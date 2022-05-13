Stone Island X Supreme collab: Release date, where to buy, and more details about the collection

Supreme is collaborating with Stone Island for an apparel capsule with classic wardrobe staples such as tees, hoodies, joggers, jackets, logo-covered accessories, and much more.

This collection marks the duo's seventh collaboration and will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Stone Island on May 12, 2022, in Europe and America at 4:00 p.m. BST, and on May 14, 2022, in the Far East and Japan, at 3:00 a.m. BST online and in-store. The collaborative collection will also be available on the Supreme New York site and flagship stores of both brands.

All there is to know about the upcoming Stone Island X Supreme collection

Upcoming Stone Island X Supreme collection (Image via Stone Island)

The Italian functional apparel brand and streetwear label are collaborating for the spring 2022 collection. Spotlighted in a campaign shot by Gabriel Moses, the dynamic duo has gone above and beyond to create a vast selection that ranges from reversible faux fur coats to Mona Lisa print tops.

The standout pieces from the collection include water-resistant resin parka and camouflage-patterned ripstop jackets, which are matched with new cargo pants and camp caps that change color with the heat.

Cotton Ripstop Ice Camouflage is printed on shirt jackets and cargo trousers. These offerings are in a thermo-chromatic and military-derived camo pattern. The fabric is printed in four different colorways with heat-sensitive pigments.

The fabric morphs color with temperature changes. The shirt jackets and cargo trousers feature Supreme and Stone Island details in an embroidered pattern. A similar patterned cap in the same fabric is also available as a part of the collection and is known as a 5-panel cap.

"Temperature changes result in changes to the camo pattern of the Reactive Ice Camp Ripstop Jacket, Cargo Pants, and Camp Cap," reads the Supreme website."

The Formula Steel and Synthetic Fur fabric is inculcated in the reversible parka, made of Formula steel on one side. This material is made of nylon oxford with anti-drop treatment and resin treatment. The other side is thick synthetic fur woven in a darker shade to form a wind rose motif.

The jacket also features a big round cotton patch of satin on the back, which accentuates the Stone Island and Supreme collaboration compass.

The Cotton/ Cordura materials used in the outerwear pieces are made in resistant cotton rep blended with ultra-twisted Cordura yarns. The Cordura yarn lends tenacity and extra strength to the dyed garment fabric.

The jacket is made in a monotone black and white version with digital prints of Da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting on the front.

Cotton Fleece materials have been used to make the hooded sweatshirts and joggers. The hooded sweatshirts and joggers come in black, purple, and beige colorways, made through placed printing. The jogger and hooded sweatshirt also feature a reserved stripe that carries thin parallel lines, interrupted by co-branded logos in between.

A similar pattern is followed through the crusher bucket hats and messenger bags.

Lastly, the collection also features t-shirts made of cotton jersey material. These tees are made in mono-color versions of black and magenta with co-branded logos. The highlight among t-shirts is indeed the one with the digital print of the Mona Lisa.

Edited by Sayati Das