How old was June Brown? Tributes pour in as Dot Cotton from EastEnders' fame passes away

EastEnders star June Brown recently passed away on April 3 in Surrey, England. Her family stated that they were deeply saddened to announce her demise, and that she had died peacefully at home.

Co-star Adam Woodyatt called her an incredible woman. A spokesperson for the show said:

“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten. June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.”

BBC EastEnders @bbceastenders 1/3"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten...

June Brown’s age and career

June Brown was 95 years old at the time of her death. However, the cause has not been revealed until now.

Having studied at St John’s Church of England School in Ipswich, she won a scholarship to Ipswich High School. During the Second World War, she was evacuated to the Welsh village of Pontyates in Carmarthenshire.

Brown served in the Wrens and was classically trained at the Old Vic Theatre School in London’s Lambeth area during the later years of the war.

The Psychomania star initially played minor roles in Coronation Street, Play for Today, Edna, the Inebriate Woman, The Time Warrior, and more. She played an important role as Mrs. Leyton in the BBC television drama Duke Street, and as Mrs. Mann in the BBC TV series Oliver Twist.

June appeared in the 1997 wartime big band comedy Ain’t Misbehavin and played the role of Nancy Slagg in BBC’s production of Gormenghast in 2000. She then played minor roles in movies like Sunday Bloody Sunday, Sitting Target, The 14, Murder by Decree, and The Mambo Kings.

June Brown was mostly known for her role in EastEnders (Image via Alisdair MacDonald/Getty Images)

She was Tom Hedden’s wife in the 1971 psychological thriller Straw Dogs, although her scenes were removed from the film. She then appeared in the 1984 TV miniseries Lace alongside Phoebe Cates.

The Margery and Gladys actress was the host of a 2012 BBC documentary called Respect Your Elders, which focused on society’s treatment and attitude towards elders.

Brown gained recognition for her performance as Dot Cotton in the BBC soap opera, EastEnders. She played the role from 1985 to 2020 and was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress in 2009.

She took a six-month break from the show in 2012 and planned to write her autobiography at the time. She returned to the show in 2013 and her autobiography was published the same year.

Twitter gets flooded with tributes

June Brown became popular for her role in EastEnders, alongside other movies and TV shows. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her death:

Mo Gilligan @MoTheComedian 🏾 RIP June Brown honestly this woman’s career was amazing. If you grew up in an estate there was always a Dot Cotton. Absolute iconic character in Eastender RIP June Brown honestly this woman’s career was amazing. If you grew up in an estate there was always a Dot Cotton. Absolute iconic character in Eastender 🙌🏾 https://t.co/5X0jBm00th

Danny Lee Wynter @dannyleewynter When I was a kid I wrote to June Brown saying I wanted to be an actor. A signed postcard came back from Elstree with the words ‘Don’t do it’ written on it. We’ve lost one of the greats. RIP June Brown. When I was a kid I wrote to June Brown saying I wanted to be an actor. A signed postcard came back from Elstree with the words ‘Don’t do it’ written on it. We’ve lost one of the greats. RIP June Brown. https://t.co/6q6GmarYlo

Davood Ghadami @DavoodGhadami 🕊



BBC News - EastEnders veteran June Brown dies at 95

bbc.co.uk/news/entertain… Super-professional. Always brilliant. True legend. RIP JuneBBC News - EastEnders veteran June Brown dies at 95 Super-professional. Always brilliant. True legend. RIP June 🙏🕊😔BBC News - EastEnders veteran June Brown dies at 95bbc.co.uk/news/entertain…

Adam  @FGR_ADAM RIP June Brown, you will forever be one of the most memorable person on Eastenders. Almost every generation knows who Dot is. This is one of the funniest moments I always seem to remember. RIP June Brown, you will forever be one of the most memorable person on Eastenders. Almost every generation knows who Dot is. This is one of the funniest moments I always seem to remember. https://t.co/uzuUc2QgqP

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan RIP June Brown, 95.

A wonderfully talented actress whose long-time portrayal of irascible fag-puffing Dot Cotton in EastEnders was one of the all-time great performances in British Television.

June was such a funny, feisty, fabulous lady off screen too. Very sad news. RIP June Brown, 95. A wonderfully talented actress whose long-time portrayal of irascible fag-puffing Dot Cotton in EastEnders was one of the all-time great performances in British Television. June was such a funny, feisty, fabulous lady off screen too. Very sad news. https://t.co/qhg2qqUdcd

Sinead Farrelly @sinead_farrelly June Brown. An ICON!! Dot Cotton. An ICON. This episode of Graham Norton. ICONIC. RIP to a legend June Brown. An ICON!! Dot Cotton. An ICON. This episode of Graham Norton. ICONIC. RIP to a legend ❤️ https://t.co/HmuzHdZsEB

Helen O'Rahilly 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 @HelenORahilly So sad to hear that June Brown has died. Spent an uproarious evening at her table at a BBC TV do. She ‘held court’ all night and was naughty, scurrilous and hilarious. RIP dear June. So sad to hear that June Brown has died. Spent an uproarious evening at her table at a BBC TV do. She ‘held court’ all night and was naughty, scurrilous and hilarious. RIP dear June. https://t.co/aSGOPiCYzr

george griffiths @georgegriffiths RIP to the LEGEND June Brown. Loved a drink, loved a fag, hope she has plenty of both up there from now on x RIP to the LEGEND June Brown. Loved a drink, loved a fag, hope she has plenty of both up there from now on x https://t.co/NCmYH6HaK8

She married actor John Garley in 1950, who took his own life because of depression in 1957. Brown then tied the knot with actor Robert Arnold in 1958 and they had six children, one of whom died in infancy.

June and Robert were together for 45 years until Arnold died of Lewy-body dementia in 2003. She later lived alone in Surrey, and is survived by her six children.

