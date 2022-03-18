What happened to Fedez? Italian rapper receives support after sharing emotional illness diagnosis 

Mille singer Fedez Malattia took to his Instagram account recently, sharing with his fans that he has been diagnosed with an illness. The announcement comes after the Italian rapper had disappeared from his social media accounts in the days before. He has now revealed the reason behind his sudden absence, and his wife Chiara Ferragni also showed her support on social media.

In his Instagram story, the 32-year-old said in a somber tone that he has been battling a health problem, but “luckily,” it has been diagnosed much earlier than later. Fedez Malattia did not mention the exact disease he was suffering from. He continued:

“All this involves an important journey that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not at this moment when I need to cling to my family, my children, but that I feel like telling in the future. Because when I found out what I have, reading other people's stories helped me.”

The Sapore singer has two children, Leone and Vittoria, who are four and one year old, respectively. Malattia teared up and said:

“I am ready to face this new adventure that life has presented to me.”

He concluded his Instagram story by saying that he hoped to give fans “positive updates as soon as possible.”

Fedez Malattia’s wife shows support on Instagram

The singer's wife took to her Instagram account and shared this with her 26.5 million followers:

In June 2019, the artist shared that doctors had found a small white scar that put him at risk of suffering from multiple sclerosis. However, as mentioned above, it is unclear what the rapper is suffering from at the moment.

As the couple spoke about the recent diagnoses, followers of the two flooded social media with support. A few tweets read:

Anna✨ @adrsaccount 🥺

Forza Fedez 🤞🏻 The true loveForza Fedez 🤞🏻 The true love ❤️🥺 Forza Fedez 🤞🏻 https://t.co/T6Jyx43Vc9

Clapa05 @clapa059

#fedez @Fedez @ChiaraFerragni Fedez, we are all with you , sending you lots of positive energy.! Fedez, we are all with you , sending you lots of positive energy.!☀️#fedez @Fedez @ChiaraFerragni https://t.co/0jc2KFRBgq

ℋ @chiaraanorman

#fedez #ferragnez fedez, we are all with you, you are very strong and everything will be fine, love u fedez, we are all with you, you are very strong and everything will be fine, love u❤️#fedez #ferragnez

Bert’s blog @bert_blog ‍🩹 hey, today i saw @Fedez on instagram… Fedez, you’re a very beautiful person. Artist, Father, Activist and so much other things that I can’t even say all together. I’m sure this is just another avventure for you. Be strong as always, love u 🫶🏻‍🩹 #Federico hey, today i saw @Fedez on instagram… Fedez, you’re a very beautiful person. Artist, Father, Activist and so much other things that I can’t even say all together. I’m sure this is just another avventure for you. Be strong as always, love u 🫶🏻❤️‍🩹 #Federico

Parmida ☠️🫀🌌🐷🛸 @Parmida_B_

Stay strong Federico 🏻

#ForzaFedez #fedez We are all by your side, hand in hand, supporting you. Sending lots of love your way, darling. We love you soooo much!Stay strong Federico We are all by your side, hand in hand, supporting you. Sending lots of love your way, darling. We love you soooo much!Stay strong Federico 💪🏻💖🍀#ForzaFedez #fedez https://t.co/YyHmUdmtSr

Harry_Ed @HarryMrGucci1 Good vibes for Fedez, he needs all the love Good vibes for Fedez, he needs all the love https://t.co/viHHbBPjK2

Sandra @sandrabiagina A big hug to @Fedez who needs to feel all our warmth and affection at this moment #fedez A big hug to @Fedez who needs to feel all our warmth and affection at this moment #fedez https://t.co/43XJ33r3OD

Malattia and Ferragni have been married since September 2018. The rapper proposed to the fashion designer in May 2017 during a concert, and the two got married two years later. Prior to marrying the mother of his children, Malattia previously dated Italian television personality, Giulia Valentina.

Edited by Shaheen Banu