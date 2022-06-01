5 best sneakers for men under $200

Sneakers are versatile, comfortable, and always in style - making them the best accessory to wear at all times. Thanks to trends set by high-end companies and footwear silhouettes that have itself gained pop-culture significance, every celebrity, influencer, and street style star has been sporting kicks for every occasion, be it a fashion show runway, or a trip down the market.

Although sneakers are a wonderful option to accessorize your outfit with, they can also be prohibitively expensive. Rest assured, we have formed a list of the best men's shoes to wear in 2022 without having to spend half your paycheck. In other words, a shoe to accompany you everywhere from the office to grocery stores.

Top 5 Best Men's sneakers under $200

1) Air Jordan 1 Low Bred Toe

The Air Jordan 1 Low Bred Toe 2021 was released on December 8, dressed in Gym Red/White/Black colorway. Inspired by the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Bred Toe released back in 2018, the pair inculcates a signature black, white and red color blocking pattern over the sneakers' upper.

The upper is constructed out of premium leather material, while the base color is white, and the black and red toned leathers cover the swooshes, heels, and vamp over the shoes.

The classic Jordan branding has been added over the sneakers with the Jumpman logo and wing logo over the tongue and heel, respectively. The shoes are available at reseller sites for $149, while the original price of the shoes was $100 at the time of release.

2) Dunk High Michigan

Nike Dunk High SP Michigan (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk SP Michigran pair is part of Nike's College color programme. The pair of sneakers are decked out in a university-inspired colorway in the Varsity Maize/Midnight Navy color scheme.

The pair is inspired by the 'Be True To Your School' edition from 2006. The high-top dunks are constructed of full-grain leather and boast original mesh tongue and tooling.

The shoes were released on September 23, 2020 for a retail price of $120. Now, the shoes can be availed at a reseller market price of $156 on StockX.

3) Adidas Forum Low Collegiate Green

The Adidas forum low collegiate green ensemble is inspired by the OG colorway from 1980s as it is dressed in a predominant two-tone color-blocking scheme in Cloud White/Collegiate Green/Cloud White colorway.

The shoe is constructed in smooth leather in white color taking over the base, while the titular Collegiate Green color is accentuated over the profile 3-stripes, spine, vamp, and branding details of the Adidas Originals mainstay.

The basketball shoe is added with a tread suited to the court underneath and also opts for a reliable foam midsole. The shoes were released on Adidas on February 1, 2022 for a retail price of $90. The shoe is currently available at the reseller site StockX for $95.

4) Vault by Vans x Imraan Potato Knu-Skool VR3 LX White Black

Vault by Vans x Imraan Potato Knu-Skool White Black (Image via Vans)

The Knu-Skool VR3 LX silhouette is reimagined in the oversized style as it is constructed in an all-over suede uppers. The classic Vans contrast stitching is accompanied on the shoe with a prominent 3D side stripe on the quarter panels of the sneakers.

The sneakers also feature an overstuffed tongue, thick cotton laces, and Imran Potato's custom waffle sole. The classic black shoe also features co-branding logos of Imraan Potato and Vans accentuating the tongue, outsole and heel tabs.

The sneakers are made out of environmentally friendly materials and inculcate an EVA foam EcoCush footbed, made out of sugarcane materials. The sneakers were released on May 21, 2022 for a retail price of $135 and are currently being sold at reseller sites for a price of $188.

5) Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Light Bone Black

Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Light Bone Black (Image via Nike)

Stussy and Nike are one of the best-known collaborators, and they collaborated together to bring an iteration of Air Force 1 Mid sneakers to commemorate the anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette.

Dressed in a yin-and-yang color scheme, the pair opts for a leather construction, where white acts as a base color, while black takes over the shoe laces and overlay panels.

Branding details of Stussy accentuate the toe boxes, straps, and heels. The white midsole contrasts with the black outsole to finish off the look. Atop the velcro ankle strap, the Stussy logo occurs in an embroidered pattern, while the co-branding label is dressed over the tongue tabs.

The shoes were officially released on Nike SNKRS on May 13, 2022 for a retail price of $150. Now, the shoes are being sold at reseller sites such as StockX for $169.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far