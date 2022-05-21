Vault By Vans x Imraan Potato: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored about the 6-piece sneaker collection

New Jersey-born and raised designer, Imran Potato and Vault By Vans are collaborating together for the first time to produce a six-piece footwear collection. Imran Potato has built his reputation as a creative designer who subverts fashion with his humoristic approach.

The Vault By Vans x Imran Potato footwear collaboration introduces six new colorways in the classic silhouette by Vans, i.e. Knu Skool VR3 LX and SK8-HI VR3 LX. The collection is available on Imran Potato's official e-commerce site from May 18, 5 p.m. EST and launches globally on Vans' official webstore on May 21, 2022.

More about the newly released Vault By Vans x Imran Potato footwear collection

Vault By Vans x Imraan Potato 6-piece sneaker collection (Image via Imran Potato)

For the debut collaboration between Vault by Vans x Imran Potato, the dynamic duo have reissued two of the iconic early '90's skate-inspired footwear silhouettes, Knu Skool VR3 LX and SK8-HI VR3 LX. The Knu SKOOL VR3 LX was first debuted by Vans' label in 1998 and was re-released late in Japan exclusively.

For reimagining Knu Skool VR3 LX silhouette, Imran has exaggerated the oversized DNA of the sneakers with the integration of all-over suede uppers. The suede upper features contrasting stitching accompanied by a quintessential 3D side-stripe that projects from the quarter panel of the sneakers.

"Motivated to inspire others that nothing is impossible, Imran has found himself at the crossroads of disruption and design," reads Vans' press release.

In its latest iteration, the Knu Skool sneakers have been updated with thick cotton laces, an overstuffed tongue, and a custom Imran Potato waffle sole in a printed pattern. Knu Skool shoes have been released in three new colorways, including classic black and two cheetah print sneakers in golden glow/ Bombay brown and asphalt/black colorways.

“The KNU SKOOL is the best sneaker silhouette of all time. It’s the shoe I always wanted but couldn’t get because of its mystery, the ultimate unattainable eBay shoe. The Vault team literally opened the vault for me, and I can’t thank them enough for that. This collaboration is a dream come true, and my most important work to date," said Imran.

The sneakers' uppers are constructed in top-rated LWG tannery suede panels, which are a more environmentally safe option. As usual, the silhouette is part of Vans VR3, which is a step towards 100% regenerative sustainability approach. The shoes are made from recycled and renewable materials.

Knu Skool sneakers feature co-branded Potato branding on the heel tabs, tongue, and outsole. Adding in sustainable details, the silhouette equips an EVA foam EcoCush footbed, which is constructed partially from sugarcane. To complete the look, the Ecowaffle rubber outsoles are made using environmentally friendly methods.

The second silhouette from the collaborative footwear collection is the SK8-HI VR3 LX, which also arrives in three different colorways in the shade of blue, black, and Vans' signature checkerboard print.

All three colorways of SK8-HI VR3 LX accentuate an embroidered doodled human hand which runs across the tongue and side panel. The human hand graphic is a nod to Imran's viral Potato Caveman Slippers.

“The concept is an inspired evolution of the viral and satirically comical Potato Caveman Slippers,” reads Vans description.

The SK8-HI VR3 LX sneakers are also a part of Vans' VR3 initiative and use the same approach towards sustainability. The Knu Skool VR3 LX is being retailed at $135, whereas the SK8-HI VR3 LX sneakers are being retailed at a price of $145.

The Vault By Vans x Imran Potato collaborative collection will be sold on impranpotato.com and vans.co.uk beginning May 18, 2022, and will be accessible through May 21, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora