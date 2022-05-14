Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low: Everything we know so far

Nike is collaborating with the non-profit organization Skate Like a Girl for its newest iteration of the SB Dunk Low-top silhouette. The non-profit organization, Skate Like a Girl, strives to create an inclusive community and empower individuals, especially young women and trans people, to become confident, resilient and equity-oriented leaders of the future.

The sneaker leaker account @die_sel666 on Instagram posted a picture of the upcoming Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes in on May 12, 2022. The release date for this new pair hasn't been announced by the label yet.

More about the Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration

non-profit organization's collaborative shoe Skate Like a Girl x SB Dunk Low (Image via @die_sel666/ Instagram)

Sneaker collaborations have become an excellent way to garner recognition, even for good causes. Labels such as Nike SB have mastered the sneakercollab strategy over the years and they capture the attention of sneakerheads every time.

The latest leaked imagery from @die_sel666 on Instagram gives us a first look at the unreleased sneakers born out of Dunk Low's partnership with Seattle-based Skate Like a Girl.

The upper halves of the shoes are constructed with suede panels, and they look highly sophisticated. Both the laces and overlays are in a wine-red hue that truly captures one's attention. The red contrasts with the off-white color of the toe boxes, collars, and quarter panels of the sneakers.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Skate Like A Girl 🤝 Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Like A Girl 🤝 Nike SB Dunk Low Pro https://t.co/hoz4jiUmkk

The iconic swooshes, dressed in a vivid red, make a statement across the sides.They deviate from their usual leather constructions and boast pleated textures and rosy red exteriors. On the other hand, the heels feature an embroidered graphic that depicts two hands pulling each other up.

Skate Like a Girl's official logo can be spotted on the sneakers' tongues with an upside-down swoosh logo, while the insoles are accentuated with images of female skateboarders in a hand-drawn style.

BLIINNGG @bliinngg

pictured below are leaked images of the upcoming NIKE SB DUNK LOW X SKATE LIKE A GIRLpictured below are leaked images of the upcoming #nikesb dunk low x skate like a girl collaboration// #skatelikeagirl is a nonprofit organization which empowers young women in the skateboarding community//what are your thoughts NIKE SB DUNK LOW X SKATE LIKE A GIRLpictured below are leaked images of the upcoming #nikesb dunk low x skate like a girl collaboration//#skatelikeagirl is a nonprofit organization which empowers young women in the skateboarding community//what are your thoughts⁉️ https://t.co/yHcxkDwq33

The base of the shoes has a neutral beige look, which complements the gum-affixed bottom with its off-white hue. This does a nice job of balancing the colorway so it is not too overwhelming. The tube sock is emblazoned with Skate Like a Girl lettering, and additional logos are embroidered onto the heels below the restyled branding text.

Twenty-two years after the founding of the Skate Like a Girl non-profit organization, their team is collaborating with Nike to create an iconic pair of Dunk Lows. Release details of the collaborative sneakers are yet to be announced.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee