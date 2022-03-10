Paris Hilton tracksuit collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the limited edition drop

Paris Hilton recently dropped her new tracksuit line, which is a flashback to her iconic velour tracksuit look. The drop was released on Monday, March 8, which featured all the candy-colored velour tracksuits on the official merch site, shop.parishilton.com.

The limited edition drop of her velour tracksuit collection has 5 styles for hoodies, each adorned with her signature sayings including Iconic, Shine On, Wifey, Boss Babe, and That's Hot. The star also announced this being just the initial drop and the entire collection to be released later this year in June 2022.

All about Paris Hilton's velour tracksuit collection

Paris Hilton just gave her fans major flashbacks by teasing her new tracksuit line. The star also expressed her inspiration for the collection on Instagram.

On Monday, the star posed next to a pink Bentley teasing a tracksuit from her upcoming collection, which was accessorized with a bedazzled flip phone, silver shoes, and iconic round pink sunglasses. The star tied her golden locks into a half-up half-down ponytail style and completed the look with hoop earrings and a necklace.

The star wrote in the caption of the Instagram post,

“Since the 2000s, tracksuits have been iconic. Over the years I have collected hundreds of tracksuits, and I am so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection.”

The star also wrote about her enjoyment during the entire design process. She said,

"I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics, to ensuring all the finishings, details, and embellishments were just right."

The collection has 10 pieces which range from the price of $80 to $118 and the size range for the entire collection is XS to XLL. There are 6 hoodie designs that are priced at $118 USD and feature a bedazzled phrase written on the back of each hoodie. The six hoodies consist of:

The Sparkle That's Hot hoodie is in a fuschia pink colorway called Candy Kiss.

The Sparkle Iconic hoodie is in a baby pink colorway known as Pearly Blush.

The Sparkle Shine On hoodie is in a blue colorway, known as Out of Blue.

The Sparkle Boss Babe hoodie and Radiant Stripe Boss Babe hoodie are available in a black colorway.

Lastly, the Sparkle Wifey for Lifey hoodie is available in a white colorway.

Each of these hoodies are accompanied by track pants of the same color, called Masterpiece Pants, which are priced at $80.

The collection also includes a crew neck T-shirt, namely Star Crew, which is available for the price of $98. This red velour crew top features star cutouts spread out. The signature design is an homage to her nickname as a child, Star, which was given to her by her father. The collection comes with a matching pant called Star Pant, which is also priced at $98 and have star cutouts on the flare-leg styled track pants.

You can explore these styles and get a closer look at the star's official merch site.

Edited by Sabika