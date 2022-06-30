Where to buy Supreme Summer 2022 tees? Price, release date and more details explored

After witnessing some extraordinary collaborative apparel collections with labels like AntiHero, The North Face, and Burberry, Supreme is now getting ready for the launch of its limited edition Summer 2022 tees. The soon-to-be-released collection will offer tees loaded with text-prints, artwork, and imagery. A total of eight different graphic style tees will be delivered under this range.

If you’re looking forward to sprucing up your summer closet, then this lively Supreme Summer 2022 Tees assortment will be available in the United States from June 30, 11 a.m. EDT. In Japan, this selection will be dropped on July 2 at 11 a.m. JST.

These crewnecks, which can be purchased from the label's official website, will be priced between $40 to $48 apiece.

Supreme Summer 2022 graphic laden tees are offered in eight different styles

Eight different print designs are offered under the fresh assortment (Image via Supreme)

As part of its Week 19 drop, Supreme has worked flawlessly on its exclusive everyday wear t-shirt collection. The graphic-heavy selection offers a total of eight distinctive print styles, which are fashioned in a slew of different colorways. Color options including yellow, pink, green, maroon, blue, black, and white are offered under it.

Different font styles are employed for different designs placed over these crewneck tees. Representing the catalog is a t-shirt that honors the lifestyle brand's legacy throughout New York, more particularly in Manhattan, with graphics from American multimedia artist, Red Grooms.

Grooms brought together graphics depicting "downtown" New York. The artist, who is recognized for his vibrant pop-art designs, captured frenetic scenes of sophisticated urban life, which beautifully complimented these casual yet stylish outfits. These downtown graphic tees can be purchased for $40 each.

The tees feature whimsically stamped typography featuring “SUPREME MANHATTAN,” “Supreme Products,” “invisible et invincible,” and more.

In addition to Red Grooms, the lifestyle brand has also crafted two styles sporting images captured by the acclaimed photographer Daido Moriyama. The one with wild bear imagery is priced at $48.

One of the noteworthy tees from the collection is emblazoned with the "Supreme" Raised Handstyle emblem, which can be bought for $40.

The collection is complete with a T-shirt with a lion eye print reminiscent of the 1990s. These bold and aggressive eye prints are topped with “Supreme” lettering. One of them is adorned nicely with a collection of collage prints. These lion print pieces are marked at $40.

One of the tees is loaded with a painted illustration of a topless woman relaxing on the Supreme Sink or Swim Inflatable Raft. The T-shirt will cost you $40.

Don’t forget to grab your favorite T-shirt from the Supreme Summer 2022 assortment. The Week 19 drop of the brand will surely entice fans of the streetwear label with these color schemes and prints. Be a part of the worldwide launch via the streetwear brand e-commerce website. For those in the US, the collection will drop on June 30 at 11 a.m. EDT, followed by a wider launch on July 2, 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

