Where to buy Antihero x Supreme apparel collection: Release date and more details explored 

Supreme has created a new seasonal release with Antihero. The limited-edition capsule created by the longtime collaborators will feature jackets, trousers, sweatshirts, tees, trucker caps and skateboards.

The Antihero x Supreme Spring/Summer 2022 partnership will see a worldwide release on the latter’s e-commerce website. The collection will be purchasable from Thursday, June 16, at 11 am EDT onwards in the United States and Saturday, June 18, 11 am JST in Japan.

Antihero x Supreme apparel collection features a mashup of both brand logos

The collab's campaign shoot (Image via Supreme)

After The North Face Trekking collaboration, Supreme teamed up with its long-standing partner Antihero for the latest Spring 2022 collection.

The collection is modeled on a mashup design featuring the "SUPR/HERO" logo. It continues the American skateboarding and lifestyle label’s collaborative series for the season.

Although die-hard Supreme fans may be concerned that the brand has "gone corporate," its recent tie-up with Antihero proves that it has quick wit. The two firms have redesigned their own emblems for their first partnership since 2020.

In November 2020, the brands introduced their snazzy designs and reimagined co-branded logos under their “ATMOSPHERE URINE” collection. Before this lineup, the duo had also released collaborative works in 2016 and 2014.

The Work Jacket, Work Pant, Hooded Sweatshirt, two T-Shirt patterns, 5-Panel caps and two styles of Skateboards are elements of their SS22 collection.

Henry Gartland, Tyshawn Jones and William Strobeck were previously announced as the faces of the campaign. Thanking the members of the campaign, Antihero said:

“Big Shout out to @laterkader @tyshawn @williamstrobeck #markgonzales and the whole @supremenewyork crew for making this happen, it's all about support?”

Items offered under the skateboarding collection

Take a closer look at the collection offerings (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) The Cotton Twill Work Jackets and Work Pants are the highlights of the Antihero x Supreme Spring 2022 collection. These front-zipped jackets are created in three different colors: brown, white and black. This outerwear is loaded with SUPR-HERO graphic prints scattered all over. Two buttoned pockets are also added to the chest to elevate its utility. Matching baggy skate-friendly trousers are also produced to complete the ensemble.

2) The Hooded Sweatshirts are also offered in three different color options: white, brown and black. Each hoodie is decorated with the exclusive co-branded logo on the chest and a similar large print on the rear side, along with a charming dog image.

3) Next up are the collection’s casual tees, which are produced in two different styles. The first is fashioned with five distinct hues: orange, white, gray, black and brown. These t-shirts display prints of box-like graphics. The second is also crafted with similar colorways, but it possesses only SUPR-HERO logos on both the chest as well as the rear.

SS'C - Sneakers Sape Culture @SneakersSapeC Le drop de demain chez Supreme comprendra les pièces de la collab avec ANTIHERO Le drop de demain chez Supreme comprendra les pièces de la collab avec ANTIHERO 🚨 Le drop de demain chez Supreme comprendra les pièces de la collab avec ANTIHERO https://t.co/qGurFUkshn

4) The 5-panel snapback hats are introduced in three color schemes: blue, black and brown. While they are stamped with the emblems on the front, they are meshed on the back and sides for better airflow.

5) Rounding out the collection are the playful graphic-loaded skateboards. Tints of purple, pink, green, yellow, brown, white, black and blue are employed to design these skateboarding gears.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far