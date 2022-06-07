Where to buy Supreme x The North Face trekking-inspired collection? Release date, and more explored 

Supreme took to its official website to announce the news of the collaboration with The North Face on June 6, 2022, thus starting its collaborative streak of the month. After its previous collaboration with Nike and Dr. Martens in May 2022, the streetwear imprint's label is returning to its roots with its long-standing collaborator, the North Face.

The dynamic duo first collaborated back in 2007 and have since launched at least two collections each year, spring and fall. This marks the duo's second collaboration this year, after their first back on March 24, 2022. The upcoming collaboration, for the Spring 2022 collection, is set to be released on the official e-commerce site of Supreme on June 9, 2022.

More about the upcoming Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 collection

Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 trekking-inspired collection (Image via Supreme)

For Spring 2022, Supreme x The North Face has prepared a trekking-inspired collection consisting of 40-pieces, which can ideally be mixed, matched, and customized according to your personal style.

The 40-piece collection is focusing on outdoor gear, more specifically for the Trekking line. The collection consists of pieces such as short sleeve shirts, convertible jackets, convertible pants, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, belted pants, belted shorts, camp cap, sweatpants, convertible backpacks, waist bags, crushers, and sandals.

Leading the collaboration is Trekking Convertible Jacket, which is function-focused and water-resistant as it is constructed out of recycled nylon material and can be customized according to the consumer's needs with the zip-off sleeve design at the elbow and shoulder, easily giving a person a three-for-one deal. The convertible jackets comes in three colorways, including - black, white, and floral print.

The jacket is accompanied by matching Trekking Zip-Off Belted Pants in the three aforementioned colorways. The pants are also available in black, white, and floral design, with two zip-off detailings at the knee for capris and at the thigh for shorts.

Other than convertible apparel, the collection also includes other apparel items, such as Trekking S/S Shirt, which comes in short sleeves and four colorways including Black, White, Floral, and Green. All four colorways feature the streetwear imprint and The North Face branding on the left-side pocket.

The S/S Shirts are paired with matching Trekking Packable Belted Shorts, which come in the four previously mentioned colorways and accentuate a similar branding on the left-side pocket.

Next on the offerings list is the Bandana Hooded Sweatshirt, which comes in three bold colorways, including Black, Red and White. All three hooded sweatshirts feature a modernistic print over the kangaroo pocket and mid-sleeve.

The three hooded sweatshirts are accompanied by matching Bandana Sweatpants that come in three aforementioned colorways, with a similar print seen over near the knees. All six sweatsets have co-branded logos from both labels involved.

The collection is further well rounded with the addition of matching short-sleeved Bandana Tee, which comes in black, white, and red colorways. The front of the tee only features a co-branded logo, however the back accentuates the bandana print around the co-branded logo.

The collection further features The Trekking Soft Bill Cap which is available in four hues: black, white, green, and floral pattern, and a Trekking Crusher is also available in the four aforementioned colorways.

The accessories line from the collaborative collection (Image via Supreme)

With the addition of the Trekking Convertible Backpack + Waist Bag to the accessories range, the collection now contains even another customizable choice. The Convertible Backpack + Waistbag is available in three colors: black, white, and green.

Except for the Bandana-appliqued apparels, all of the items in the collection share similar constructions of sustainable recycled nylon materials and water-resistant composition. Throughout the collection, the styles are also marked with co-branded logos.

A small addition to the collection is a three-piece footwear line, which includes the Trekking Sandals in three colorways comprising nylon ripstock, buckle closures, open mesh uppers, lug rubber outsoles, and printed logo webbing straps.

One can purchase the entire Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 Trek-inspired collaboration on the Streetwear Imprint's website on June 9, 2022, globally, and a later release in Japan on June 11, 2022.

