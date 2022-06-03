Where to buy the North Face Summer Exploration collection? Release date, price, and more details explored

The San Francisco-based outdoor products company, The North Face, is returning to its roots with the launch of the label's newest capsule, dubbed The Summer Exploration, for the SS22 season.

The North Face released its SS22 Summer Exploration collection on its official e-commerce site on May 30, 2022, just in time for the warmer season. The collection can be availed online on the official e-commerce site of the label, as well as in-store.

More about the newly released The North Face's The Summer Exploration collection for SS22

Newly released TNF's The Summer Exploration collection for SS22 (Image via The North Face)

After the successful collaborations with Online Ceramics and Supreme, the outerwear label is gearing its way back to its roots with an individual summer collection, perfect for exploration of the nature and the great outdoors. Introducing the collection, The North Face site reads,

Summer is calling, and it's the perfect season to explore the outdoors. Carrying the spirit of "Never Stop Exploring", The North Face creates its 2022 Summer Outdoor Exploration Collection combining style and performance to bring about a new and refreshing inspiration for all explorers for the outdoors.

The collection is great for any occasion, as it includes high-performance apparel pieces such as bimmer hats, wind jackets, and more, and it calls out to all nature enthusiasts to find their pathways of joys by camping, hiking, or simply exploring by the water in the wild.

"Whether it's hiking, camping or exploring by the water in the wild, The North Face has got you covered for your exploration journey."

A selection of tees, shorts, and more oversized clothing with loose and laid-back fittings have been added to the collection, featuring lively and playful patterns for both men and women, as they capture the essence of the summer season.

Highlights from the collection include:

Men's Cyclone Anorak, which retails for $87. M Foundation Graphic SS Tee, which retails for $37. W Printed Windy Peak Anorak, which retails for $139. M S/S Hybrid Pocket Tee, which retails for $50. M Lightweight UPF Wind Jacket, which retails for $100 M Casual Pant, which retails for $87. W Novelty Logo Tee, which retails for $35. W High Waist Cargo Shorts, which retails for $75.

Along with the collection of garments, the label has also released a complementary gear needed for exploration. Leading the gear is the new STORMBREAK 2 Tent, which retails for $282. The collection has released new shoulder bag, paired with a Flashdry TM Sun Hat, which is equipped with water repelling technology.

For the footwear collection, a pair a of unisex EQ Base Camp slides have also been included in the collection, which features upper ripstip nylon strips constructed in an open mesh blend. The slides retails for $43.

Besides the slides, the collection also includes Flypack Lace hiking shoes which are made out of ripstop mesh, a lightweight and long-lasting material. The perforated mesh surface enhances breathability, making them a perfect fit for summer weather. The shoes can be availed for $100.

The new season's collection is designed to withstand harsh temperatures and different weather conditions. High-performance apparel prices are engineered with the windwall and DWR water repelling technologies, which can protect a person against high humidity and heat.

One can avail the entire Summer Exploration collection on the label's official e-commerce site starting May 30, 2022.

