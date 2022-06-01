×
Create
Notifications

Who was Dr. Jay Goldberg ? Tributes pour in as famed gynecologist dies in hiking accident

Dr. Jay Goldberg recently died at the age of 53 (Image via marcelluswiley/Twitter)
Dr. Jay Goldberg recently died at the age of 53 (Image via marcelluswiley/Twitter)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Jun 01, 2022 03:14 PM IST

At 53, Dr. Jay Goldberg passed away on May 29 following an accident while hiking in Will Rogers State Historic Park’s Pacific Palisades. The incident left him with life-threatening injuries, eventually leading to his demise.

Online sources stated that firefighters and paramedics rushed to 3077 Rustic Cayon Road, where the accident occurred. Goldberg was found dead on the site before he could be taken to the hospital. Two rescuers were also sent to the park for search efforts.

Dr. Jay Goldberg, Ob/Gyn at @CedarsSinai was a great man and a real mensch! In great shape too! 😢 Passed away while biking at Will Rogers State Park. #BDE https://t.co/05Uwccqxo4
I’m tremendously sad to hear that Dr. Jay Goldberg has passed suddenly. He was a great colleague at CS, and an even better OB GYN for my 1st. He took great care of us, with humor and compassion. May his memory be a blessing. He hung even hung my art in an exam room. Thanks Jay 💔 https://t.co/G4ihZW4JPq

Firefighters and paramedics received a call on Sunday at 11:39 a.m. to rescue a hiker, later identified as Goldberg. No foul play was determined, and it is unknown exactly what happened. An autopsy is being carried out, and further details will be revealed soon.

Everything known about Dr. Jay Goldberg

Dr. Jay Goldberg was a well-known obstetrician and gynecologist. He served for a long time in Women’s consideration of Beverly Hills. Jay was a board-confirmed doctor practicing at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was also an academic administrator at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Goldberg was honored for his work, including the Obstetrician of the Year Award from 2004 to 2006. He also won the Golden Apple Teaching Award in 2003 for his work in educating occupants and clinical understudies. He was a talented laparoscopic specialist from Cedars Sinai Center of Excellence’s Center for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery.

Dr. Jay Goldberg with one of his patients (Image via officialellenk/Twitter)
Dr. Jay Goldberg with one of his patients (Image via officialellenk/Twitter)

Goldberg finished his clinical radiation at the Medical University of South Carolina Medical School in 1996. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, San Diego, and was an intern at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles.

He worked to ensure the safety and welfare of women in labor and was an expert in delivering newborns.

youtube-cover

Apart from being a great doctor, he was specifically interested in outdoor activities and used to go out camping and on bike rides with his family. He also loved reading.

He was also active on Instagram under the username @drjaygoldberg. Although he did not post many pictures, the ones that he posted mainly were from his workplace. He had around 364 followers. In his most recent Instagram post, his patients called him,

"The kindest, caring, and wonderful doctor."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Patients loved Dr. Jay Goldberg for his expertise in various fields. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Rest in peace DR. Jay Goldberg you was a great man ! thank you for employing my mom and thank you for bien a good person with her & with many ! may god give strength to your two boys & wife ! twitter.com/kfiam640/statu…
Rip jay Goldberg. One of the best doctors I’ve ever known. Gem of a human being. Thanks for getting the cubs here safely 💔
@FOXLA He was an amazing Dr. to so many--thousands of children birthed under care. Dr. Jay Goldberg was one of a kind. My condolences to his family. I am heartbroken, their grief must be immense.
Also Read Article Continues below
Thank you Dr Jay Goldberg for being by my side. 💔 https://t.co/LFRjX3HIIq
Dr. Jay Goldberg was amazing & a gift to all his patients. We lost him unexpectedly last wknd. I was lucky enough to see him 2x last week where he kept me laughing through all the jitters. He was so psyched to get out on the trails over the holiday wknd. Died doing what he loved. twitter.com/marcelluswiley…

Goldberg is survived by his wife and two children, Jessie and Oliver. His wife’s identity remains unknown.

Edited by Sayati Das
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी