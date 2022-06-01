Who was Dr. Jay Goldberg ? Tributes pour in as famed gynecologist dies in hiking accident

At 53, Dr. Jay Goldberg passed away on May 29 following an accident while hiking in Will Rogers State Historic Park’s Pacific Palisades. The incident left him with life-threatening injuries, eventually leading to his demise.

Online sources stated that firefighters and paramedics rushed to 3077 Rustic Cayon Road, where the accident occurred. Goldberg was found dead on the site before he could be taken to the hospital. Two rescuers were also sent to the park for search efforts.

Alexandra Bucky Barnes Chaos Magic Anderson @AlexAndersonMD I’m tremendously sad to hear that Dr. Jay Goldberg has passed suddenly. He was a great colleague at CS, and an even better OB GYN for my 1st. He took great care of us, with humor and compassion. May his memory be a blessing. He hung even hung my art in an exam room. Thanks Jay I’m tremendously sad to hear that Dr. Jay Goldberg has passed suddenly. He was a great colleague at CS, and an even better OB GYN for my 1st. He took great care of us, with humor and compassion. May his memory be a blessing. He hung even hung my art in an exam room. Thanks Jay 💔 https://t.co/G4ihZW4JPq

Firefighters and paramedics received a call on Sunday at 11:39 a.m. to rescue a hiker, later identified as Goldberg. No foul play was determined, and it is unknown exactly what happened. An autopsy is being carried out, and further details will be revealed soon.

Everything known about Dr. Jay Goldberg

Dr. Jay Goldberg was a well-known obstetrician and gynecologist. He served for a long time in Women’s consideration of Beverly Hills. Jay was a board-confirmed doctor practicing at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was also an academic administrator at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Goldberg was honored for his work, including the Obstetrician of the Year Award from 2004 to 2006. He also won the Golden Apple Teaching Award in 2003 for his work in educating occupants and clinical understudies. He was a talented laparoscopic specialist from Cedars Sinai Center of Excellence’s Center for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery.

Dr. Jay Goldberg with one of his patients (Image via officialellenk/Twitter)

Goldberg finished his clinical radiation at the Medical University of South Carolina Medical School in 1996. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, San Diego, and was an intern at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles.

He worked to ensure the safety and welfare of women in labor and was an expert in delivering newborns.

Apart from being a great doctor, he was specifically interested in outdoor activities and used to go out camping and on bike rides with his family. He also loved reading.

He was also active on Instagram under the username @drjaygoldberg. Although he did not post many pictures, the ones that he posted mainly were from his workplace. He had around 364 followers. In his most recent Instagram post, his patients called him,

"The kindest, caring, and wonderful doctor."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Patients loved Dr. Jay Goldberg for his expertise in various fields. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Ever D LArios @EVERLA KFI AM 640 @KFIAM640 Hiker Suffered Fatal Heart Attack at Will Rogers State Park ihe.art/3krlomJ Hiker Suffered Fatal Heart Attack at Will Rogers State Park ihe.art/3krlomJ Rest in peace DR. Jay Goldberg you was a great man ! thank you for employing my mom and thank you for bien a good person with her & with many ! may god give strength to your two boys & wife ! twitter.com/kfiam640/statu… Rest in peace DR. Jay Goldberg you was a great man ! thank you for employing my mom and thank you for bien a good person with her & with many ! may god give strength to your two boys & wife ! twitter.com/kfiam640/statu…

sasha barrese @randomsasha Rip jay Goldberg. One of the best doctors I’ve ever known. Gem of a human being. Thanks for getting the cubs here safely Rip jay Goldberg. One of the best doctors I’ve ever known. Gem of a human being. Thanks for getting the cubs here safely 💔

Pamela B. @pamelabrodsky @FOXLA He was an amazing Dr. to so many--thousands of children birthed under care. Dr. Jay Goldberg was one of a kind. My condolences to his family. I am heartbroken, their grief must be immense. @FOXLA He was an amazing Dr. to so many--thousands of children birthed under care. Dr. Jay Goldberg was one of a kind. My condolences to his family. I am heartbroken, their grief must be immense.

Alessandra Torresani @ALtorresani Thank you Dr Jay Goldberg for being by my side. Thank you Dr Jay Goldberg for being by my side. 💔 https://t.co/LFRjX3HIIq

Maeve Reston @MaeveReston Marcellus Wiley 🧢 @marcelluswiley ” #rip



-Annemarie Wiley “RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries. He was a gift to so many. Holding my babies extra tight tonight And thanking him for all he has done for me and my family-Annemarie Wiley “RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries. He was a gift to so many. Holding my babies extra tight tonight And thanking him for all he has done for me and my family 💔” #rip-Annemarie Wiley https://t.co/44wobSQZaA Dr. Jay Goldberg was amazing & a gift to all his patients. We lost him unexpectedly last wknd. I was lucky enough to see him 2x last week where he kept me laughing through all the jitters. He was so psyched to get out on the trails over the holiday wknd. Died doing what he loved. twitter.com/marcelluswiley… Dr. Jay Goldberg was amazing & a gift to all his patients. We lost him unexpectedly last wknd. I was lucky enough to see him 2x last week where he kept me laughing through all the jitters. He was so psyched to get out on the trails over the holiday wknd. Died doing what he loved. twitter.com/marcelluswiley…

Goldberg is survived by his wife and two children, Jessie and Oliver. His wife’s identity remains unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far