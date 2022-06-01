Who was Dr. Jay Goldberg ? Tributes pour in as famed gynecologist dies in hiking accident

At 53, Dr. Jay Goldberg passed away on May 29 following an accident while hiking in Will Rogers State Historic Park’s Pacific Palisades. The incident left him with life-threatening injuries, eventually leading to his demise.
Online sources stated that firefighters and paramedics rushed to 3077 Rustic Cayon Road, where the accident occurred. Goldberg was found dead on the site before he could be taken to the hospital. Two rescuers were also sent to the park for search efforts.
Firefighters and paramedics received a call on Sunday at 11:39 a.m. to rescue a hiker, later identified as Goldberg. No foul play was determined, and it is unknown exactly what happened. An autopsy is being carried out, and further details will be revealed soon.
Everything known about Dr. Jay Goldberg
Dr. Jay Goldberg was a well-known obstetrician and gynecologist. He served for a long time in Women’s consideration of Beverly Hills. Jay was a board-confirmed doctor practicing at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was also an academic administrator at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Goldberg was honored for his work, including the Obstetrician of the Year Award from 2004 to 2006. He also won the Golden Apple Teaching Award in 2003 for his work in educating occupants and clinical understudies. He was a talented laparoscopic specialist from Cedars Sinai Center of Excellence’s Center for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery.
Goldberg finished his clinical radiation at the Medical University of South Carolina Medical School in 1996. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, San Diego, and was an intern at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles.
He worked to ensure the safety and welfare of women in labor and was an expert in delivering newborns.
Apart from being a great doctor, he was specifically interested in outdoor activities and used to go out camping and on bike rides with his family. He also loved reading.
He was also active on Instagram under the username @drjaygoldberg. Although he did not post many pictures, the ones that he posted mainly were from his workplace. He had around 364 followers. In his most recent Instagram post, his patients called him,
"The kindest, caring, and wonderful doctor."
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Patients loved Dr. Jay Goldberg for his expertise in various fields. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
Goldberg is survived by his wife and two children, Jessie and Oliver. His wife’s identity remains unknown.