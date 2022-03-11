5 useful summer fashion hacks that will change your life

The summer season is just around the corner, and we have all been waiting for it impatiently. It's time for the hot season breaks, brunches and picnics in the park, and to wear colorful clothing.

People have to face excessive sweating, excessive oil, and, of course, dry hair ends. However, these problems shouldn't stop you from keeping your fashion game on top or from going out.

Summer clothing can be countered with a few simple hacks, a lifesaver for those bothered by over-heating problems.

Five awesome fashion hacks for summer

1) Always choose lighter colors

While this is probably the most common hack, it's also the most important. Whenever you are dressing up in the summer to go out, there is a chance of exposure to sunlight and UV rays, so you have to be careful with the choice of colors in outfits.

This hack is dependent on the scientific fact that "darker colors such as black absorb light and convert it into heat, while lighter colors such as white reflect light, and hence keep the fabric cool."

Hence, every time black is worn when in the sun, it makes the person feel hotter as opposed to when wearing white. This issue can be countered by managing the color scheme while choosing the outfit.

Tropical colors such as fruity or floral pallets over darker shades such as maroon, mahogany, black, and gray seem the best options for summers.

2) Ways to fight the sweat patches

One of the most annoying things we have to counter during summers is sweat patches over our clothes, from underarms to chest patches. While sweating is entirely normal and nothing to be ashamed of, we don't want our clothes to be drenched with sweat or smell.

There are a few mistakes we make that cause sweat patches, such as:

Using stuffy bras: Breast sweat is very common in girls, which may occur due to stuffy bras. You can use lighter paddings or different fabrics when it comes to bras. If you choose cotton over spandex, you can avoid sweating and smelling.

Breast sweat is very common in girls, which may occur due to stuffy bras. You can use lighter paddings or different fabrics when it comes to bras. If you choose cotton over spandex, you can avoid sweating and smelling. Using deodorants: People tend to use deodorants, and even after they sweat, they spray deodorants over the sweat to hide the smell. However, these covers will soon blow over. So, medical experts suggest using antiperspirant over deodorant. The best time to use antiperspirant is when you are out of the shower and completely dry to see better results.

People tend to use deodorants, and even after they sweat, they spray deodorants over the sweat to hide the smell. However, these covers will soon blow over. So, medical experts suggest using antiperspirant over deodorant. The best time to use antiperspirant is when you are out of the shower and completely dry to see better results. Excessive hair: Although body hair is completely natural, they are one of the ways sweating can increase. The hair also acts as a barrier between the skin and antiperspirant, thus hindering the product's proper usage.

Other than this, we now have sweat patches specially made to be applied under the arms to avoid sweat patches. If you cannot find sweat patches, use panty-liners and hygiene products instead and stick them in a way that absorbs sweat and doesn't let the sweat come onto the clothes.

3) Oversized clothes are always better than tight-fitted

Many people make mistakes wearing body-con dresses, skinny-fitted jeans, and spandex tops. Although these clothes help them look thin momentarily, they can be responsible for sweating and feeling extremely hot and uncomfortable throughout the day.

Tight-fitted clothes don't let the skin breathe and hinder air circulation between the body and clothes. When this happens, your body's temperature rises, causing sweating to cool it down naturally.

To show off your curves, opt for flowy tops and wide-legged jeans that cinch your waist or tiered frocks to give an oversized look while flattering your body's curves.

4) Breathable fabric rules

One of the simplest hacks you can use this summer to avoid getting hot is checking the fabric before wearing clothes. Summer clothes can be a lot easier if we choose the correct material. One can try fabrics such as cotton, linen, polyester-active wear, and rayon.

Cotton is the best option when it comes to summer fabrics. It can be chic as well as basic, depending upon the use.

It is also the most common fabric used in summer clothing, and you can find shirts, tees, polos, frocks, and pants. Linen is a fabric that doesn't retain any moisture from the skin, and hence, it quickly dries off sweat, making it perfect for summers.

Polyester is mainly used in athletic wear and uses synthetic blends. They also allow the sweat to evaporate quickly and keep you fresh.

The latter is rayon, which can be used for more formal wear or crisp clothing. It is airy and light but less absorbent than polyester and less breathable than cotton, making it an option for the days when you don't have to be out in the sun.

Once you mix and match each of these clothing materials with the fabrics suggested, you can make cool outfits while maintaining your body's cool.

5) DIY your perfect summer shorts

It isn't easy to find the perfect length of shorts in the store, and it can be brutal to wear shorts that are either too short or too long. Shorts are one of the most important clothing items in summer.

They keep the exposed legs in ventilation and give cool chic vibes. A person can repurpose one of the old-pair of jeans by customizing their perfect shorts.

Jeans that are now boring or too hot for the season can be cut by measuring the length you want and making horizontal cuts along the inner thighs. This trick will help upgrade your wardrobe while keeping you cool.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer