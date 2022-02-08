What beauty hacks did Bobbi Brown reveal on TikTok?

Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown is one of the biggest names in the beauty world. She founded Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 1991, which became a top luxury brand, and is now owned by Estée Lauder. After leaving the brand, she founded a direct-to-customer beauty line, Jones Road.

Brown is also active on social media, specifically TikTok, where the makeup artist has over 180,000 followers. Her content revolves around life advice, makeup advice, and natural-looking makeup tutorials. Her video, "Makeup for 50 and older," went viral on the app and currently sits at over 2 million views.

Beauty hacks from Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown followers love her beauty hacks that can be easily integrated into daily life. She has been very vocal about her dislike for trending makeup and nose contouring. On being asked for nose contouring tips, she said:

"Why would you want to contour your nose? I think your natural face is the most beautiful face, it's about being comfortable in your skin, it is about being confident. When I was a kid my mother offered me a nose job, clearly, I didn't get it.

"I embrace who I am, I want everyone to embrace who you are, and use makeup to just make you feel better about yourself. Just give yourself a glow, stop contouring your nose, you don't need it."

Her tips from the 1-minute long "Makeup for 50 and older" TikTok video are:

1) Moisturize the skin

She advises moisturizing the skin, not only the face but also neck and hands because it makes the skin look and feel better.

2) Remove the redness

Redness on the face makes it look dark. So her second advice is to cover all the redness on the face, around the nose and face with a concealer in matching skin tone and under eyes with a lighter color.

3) Highlight to add a natural glow

Brown uses the Jones Road Miracle Balm, which is a balm highlight, to add a natural glow to her face. The glow makes the skin look healthy and hydrated.

In addition to the tips specific to her 50 plus skin, Bobbi Brown also uploaded some universal tips and hacks to her account, a few of which are:

4) Flick the brush

This is basically flicking or tapping the brush with your fingers after picking up eyeshadow or other powder products. The flicking removes all the extra product on the brush and gives a better, more precise application.

5) Concealers in two shades

Using a separate concealer for different parts of the face is another great tip. A lighter concealer under the eyes can add brightness to the face, while blemishes and spots can be covered with a matching color.

However, her most important tip would be to "be yourself" and use makeup only to highlight your features and not hide them.

