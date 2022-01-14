What is TikTok's white concealer hack? Product recommendations for viral trend revealed

The white concealer trend is the new 'magic trick' in the beauty community. While beauty enthusiasts use light concealers to highlight their undereyes and utilize white products sparingly, the new trend has them covering the undereye completely with white concealer.

Makeup artists have always used white products to highlight the face's features. The trick gives a wide-awake look and dispels any dullness in the center of the face.

What is TikTok's white concealer hack?

The white concealer hack hails from the 90s when makeup artists applied white powder under the eyes to brighten up the face. The technique was canceled as the powder created a flashback in photographs.

However, with the introduction of contouring and better blending techniques, the hack is getting re-introduced to makeup lovers.

The hack has been online for a few months but recently went viral when Blumarinebae tried it in a video on TikTok. She took a white concealer and applied it under her eyes. Blumarinebae looked beautiful after revealing her complete look. The area under her eyes looked bright and radiant.

Requests for her entire routine started flooding her comments section, prompting the creator to make another post about the step-by-step process of the makeup. Blumarinebae tweaked the hack and applied a light beige colored concealer to dull down the whiteness before finishing her makeup.

Nikki Tutorials blown away by the white concealer hack

Famous beauty influencer Nikkie Tutorials also tried the hack. The results shocked as well as impressed her. Nikki used the white concealer only in the corners of her eye to keep it looking natural.

The internet is trying to get their hands on some white concealers to try out the hack for themselves. Here are our top five picks.

Kat Von D Lock It Concealer Creme - White Out COLOURPOP No Filter Matte Concealer - Pure White L.A. Girl Hd Pro Conceal - Flat White Corrector JSC Magic Star concealer - pure white Krayolan Paint Stick - 070 white

The hack is going viral on TikTok

The white concealer trend is going viral among beauty creators on TikTok and other social media platforms. Everyone wants to test out and see how the hack performs on their skin color.

While some love the effect it has on their face, others think the trend should have been left in the 90s.

𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖑 𝖌𝖜𝖔𝖗𝖑 🦋 @MYSTERIOUX_ but yeah the girlies have discovered white concealer over there @HxrmvnyLxx Tiktok is getting outta handbut yeah the girlies have discovered white concealer over there @HxrmvnyLxx Tiktok is getting outta hand 😭 but yeah the girlies have discovered white concealer over there

amebo @ak47ejaye @glossywani Ik white concealer sounds crazy but if you blend it out w the same tool you used for the reg concealer it’s not bad @glossywani Ik white concealer sounds crazy but if you blend it out w the same tool you used for the reg concealer it’s not bad

Makaila 🤎 @MakailaAmeena I did the white concealer, tik tok trick. I like it. Very 2017 IG baddie. I did the white concealer, tik tok trick. I like it. Very 2017 IG baddie.

SplashyMsParker♑️💦 @MsParkerTatted I need to find some white concealer I need to find some white concealer

big pimpin' @h0tbuffalo All these years were spent trying to find products and methods to prevent flashback just for y'all to start using super light/white concealer. I'm confused. All these years were spent trying to find products and methods to prevent flashback just for y'all to start using super light/white concealer. I'm confused.

DEYONCÉ @deyoncec I don’t like the white concealer hack lol I don’t like the white concealer hack lol

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ @_teen_problem This White Concealer Hack Is Going Viral on TikTok Yes, WHITE concealer. This White Concealer Hack Is Going Viral on TikTok Yes, WHITE concealer.

j. @thenamespearl please don't make it a thing. That ugly very white concealer trend is exactly the same thing as the ugly way too light foundation and powder everyone did in the 90s and 00splease don't make it a thing. That ugly very white concealer trend is exactly the same thing as the ugly way too light foundation and powder everyone did in the 90s and 00s💀 please don't make it a thing.

LENAIYA. @naiyathebrat Imma try the white concealer thing Imma try the white concealer thing

BITTER OL’ LEMON 🍋 (THE SEQUEL) @anthnyjsphpart2 There’s a tik tik trend of putting white concealer on the under eyes? Y’all late as hell. There’s a tik tik trend of putting white concealer on the under eyes? Y’all late as hell.

tega @babalawoera super light/white concealer is a crazy hack super light/white concealer is a crazy hack

lesa as in palesa @lesatwala Last night I used white concealer under my eyes… and lemme just say that it’s definitely part of my routine now, wow Last night I used white concealer under my eyes… and lemme just say that it’s definitely part of my routine now, wow

Santa Coochie @notpettyheaux If you are my skin tone, 2-6 shades lighter and/or darker put that white LA Girl concealer BACK If you are my skin tone, 2-6 shades lighter and/or darker put that white LA Girl concealer BACK

ً @sxoane using white concealer for a bright under eye makes 0 sense to me. using white concealer for a bright under eye makes 0 sense to me.

With millions of users in the beauty community, numerous beauty trends went viral before disappearing. Trends like ultra-matte lipstick, blinding highlights and sharp eyebrows were all a rage in the recent past but have died down since.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul