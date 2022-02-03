Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty Icon refillable lipstick collection

Pop icon Rihanna's makeup brand Fenty Beauty is all set to launch its latest range, the "Icon" lipstick collection. The semi-matte, refillable lipsticks come in "10 bold reds and classic nudes," which suit every skin tone.

Scheduled to launch on February 4, 2022, the product was announced just a day after Rihanna's pregnancy news took over the internet.

The singer described the range by saying:

"The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable."

All we know about the Fenty Beauty Icon lipstick collection

The Icon lipstick collection are semi-mattes, refillable bullet lipsticks said to be enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C & E. The lipsticks are set to be sold at $32 but the bullets and the rose gold case can be bought for $20 and $12 respectively. This helps in reducing waste from the product.

The collection will be available in 10 shades, the names and colors are:

The MVP, blue-red Board Memb'r, a deep burgundy red Grill Mast'r, maple red Flaunty Auntie, mahogany nude She a CEO, chocolate nude Major Magnate, cool taupe nude Ballin' Babe, mauve nude Scholar Sista, rose nude Pose Queen, neutral pink nude Motha Luva, light pink nude

The blue-red shade, called The MVP, is, as the name suggests, the MVP of the entire range. Rihanna explained that she wanted to create a red lipstick that complimented every skin tone, with inclusivity being the backbone of the brand. The inspiration for the color came from her childhood memories. In a statement to Allure, the Diamonds singer said:

"I've always loved lipstick since the day I saw my mom applying red lipstick, it was my favourite from the very, very beginning. I wanted to create that perfect shade of red that works with every skin tone, and I love it."

The tip of the lipstick is designed to fit the singer's cupid bow, while the product smells like the classic Fenty Beauty fragrance, vanilla peach.

Fans are excited about the launch

Fenty Beauty fans were pleasantly surprised to hear of the launch, as they couldn't wait to get their hands on the collection. Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

it’s ME season @crims0nphoenix I NEED me a few of those colors from the Fenty ICON collection I NEED me a few of those colors from the Fenty ICON collection 😍

rihannanavy @alison6043 @rihanna #Rihanna just in time for Valentines day. Thank u for thinking about mother earth too. Feb 4th icon lipsticks Fenty beauty. @rihanna #Rihanna just in time for Valentines day. Thank u for thinking about mother earth too. Feb 4th icon lipsticks Fenty beauty.

Ren @AmarRenee Ooooh the Fenty icon lipsticks look amazing Ooooh the Fenty icon lipsticks look amazing

Duck'd Off @only1ESearcy Rih is something else lmao dropped a pregnancy announcement and came on twitter the next day like so about my Fenty lipstick. Icon. Get it! Rih is something else lmao dropped a pregnancy announcement and came on twitter the next day like so about my Fenty lipstick. Icon. Get it!

Jem @Angeley_ The lipstick colors in Fenty beauty’s Icon collection are beautiful!! The lipstick colors in Fenty beauty’s Icon collection are beautiful!!

The products will be available at fentybeauty.com and sephora.com. It is expected to sell out within hours of its launch. The same cannot be said for Savage X Fenty's new line of lingerie for men, which was mercilessly trolled followed its announcement.

