Where to buy Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner SS22 collection? Release date, price, and more details explored

Wales Bonner is collaborating with Adidas Originals label for the fourth time to launch the next iteration of the collaboration for a Summer Spring 2022 collection. The SS22 collection comes after the AW21 and SS21 collections last year.

The upcoming Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner SS22 collection consists of footwear and apparel lines. Bonner explores the German sportswear brand's archives for the fourth season of the creative partnership. The collection is slated to be released on the Adidas CONFIRMED app and Adidas' official website on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 5 pm GMT.

More about the upcoming Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner's fourth collaboration for SS22

Upcoming Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner's fourth collaboration for SS22 (Image via Adidas)

The latest collaboration between Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals for the Spring Summer 2022 season is an integration of Bonner's views of the 1970s and 80s style.

The offering is inspired by Bonner's reflection and research into the photography and music of Burkina Faso, West Africa, in the 1970s and 80s. Through the collection, Bonner pays homage to their individuality of style and creative energy. To introduce the collaboration, Adidas gives a small introduction on its site, reading,

"The offering draws on Wales Bonner’s research into the music and photography of Burkina Faso, West Africa, in 1970s and 80s, and pays homage to creative energy and individuality of style."

The site further gives details as to what one can expect from the collection,

"The Spring Summer 2022 collection from adidas Originals and Wales Bonner reimagines football apparel and shoes from the 1970s and 1980s. The collection offers elevated, luxury sportswear with a romantic connection to the past."

Wales Bonner took to Instagram to announce the collaboration between Adidas Originals and his label on May 30, 2022

As he announced the collaboration, he also revealed the campaign video of the upcoming collaboration, which was directed by Jalan and Jibril Durimel. The art direction for the campaign was given by Jonny Lu and styled by Tom Guinness.

In the promotional video, the forthcoming collection is captioned and displayed with a statement outlining the duo's desire, which is to

“Explore and illuminate the sportswear brand’s deep archive.”

The collection reimagines the styles of Adidas' most iconic silhouettes from the 1970s and 80s to give it an aesthetic retro feel. The vibrant campaign also marks a celebration of connection and togetherness.

The collection includes pieces like,

Chino Pants, which retails for $220 in Mesa colorway. Knit Shorts, which retails for $120 in multicolor. Knit Vest, which retails for $125 in multicolor. Light Jacket, which retails for $300 in Scarlet colorway. Short Sleeve Tee, which retails for $100 in Tactile Rose colorway. Striped Tee, which retails for $150 in multicolor. Track Pants, which retails for $250 in St. Fade Gold colorway. Track Top, which retails for $280 in St. Fade Gold colorway. Socks, which retails for $60 in unmatched Mesa / Scarlet colorway. Country Shoes, which retails for $180 in Core Black / Core Black / Easy Yellow colorway. Country Shoes, which retails for $160 in Mesa / Easy Yellow / Cream White colorway.

Aphrodite Clothing @aphrodite1994



Featuring vintage inspired track tops and a new version of the adidas Country, you can shop them all in-store and online from Saturday 4th May.



Which piece is your favourite?



#adidas #walesbonner Next instalment of the adidas x Wales Bonner Collab incoming...Featuring vintage inspired track tops and a new version of the adidas Country, you can shop them all in-store and online from Saturday 4th May.Which piece is your favourite? Next instalment of the adidas x Wales Bonner Collab incoming...Featuring vintage inspired track tops and a new version of the adidas Country, you can shop them all in-store and online from Saturday 4th May.Which piece is your favourite?#adidas #walesbonner https://t.co/Aj24FJjdtp

The latest collection reimagines key looks through the lens of movement and music. The collection blends silhouettes, textures and graphic prints from the past. This season, the dynamic duo has introduced silhouettes such as athletic jacquard knitwear and a classic WB Tracksuits set, inspired by the 70s'. The collection's color palette is joyful and bold, with a trio of colors appearing across the offering in pale pink, primary red, and sun yellow.

The footwear offerings are a reimagination of Adidas' classic style of Country silhouette in elegant comfort, emphasising a soulful lens. The entire collection will be launched via Adidas' official e-commerce site, Wales Bonner's official e-commerce site and through CONFIRMED app on June 4, 2022 at 5 pm GMT.

