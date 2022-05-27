5 Adidas collabs in 2022

Adolf "Adi" Dassler established the German sportswear manufacturer Adidas long back in 1949. Over last 70 years, the label has really evolved from its racing and football origins, becoming a multinational player in the footwear market.

The business' earliest performance-related discovery came in 1936 within the running space, and its effect now spans football, basketball, tennis, skateboarding, fencing, and other sports.

The iconic silhouettes like Superstar and Stan Smith, introduced in 1969 and 1973, respectively, also brought considerable fame to the label in the long run, particularly in the spheres of basketball and tennis. Moreover, in New York, Boston, Chicago, and other places, the made-for-sports styles like the adidas Top Ten (1979) and adidas Forum (1984), became lifestyle essential footwear.

The demand of the 3-Stripes-branded sneakers has risen dramatically in recent years, thanks in part to Kanye West's Yeezy and Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace. Apart from musicians, the brand has also joined hands with high-end fashion labels including Prada.

In 2022, the footwear giant is pushing forward its classic styles ahead with the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga, Beyoncé's IVY PARK, and others. Let’s take a sneak peek at a few outstanding 2022 collaborations of the label.

Here are five enthralling 2022 partnerships of Adidas

1) Adidas x Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is quickly becoming Adidas' most influential associate, besides Ye. The Puerto Rican crooner has evolved a sneaker empire since first teamed up with the shoe company in 2021, hitting multiple iterations of the Forum Low as well as his own interpretations of the classic Response CL.

In 2022, Benito recently revisited the classics with a new rendition of the iconic Forum shoe.

This new collab shoe, like the former "Easter Egg" Forum, was wrapped in pastel aesthetics, this time in blue tones. The shoe was rightly dubbed "Blue Tint," with a bolder blue on the Three Stripes, eyelets, collar, and outsole, and a softer blue on the suede mudguard and inner. The lowermost underlays were dressed in the lightest blue of all.

The heavy-duty look of the shoes can be attributed to metallic buckles used across nylon ankle straps, a protruding foam heel detail, and detachable double-stacked tongue flaps characterised the "Blue Tint" pair.

The leather and suede Forum's functional style was enhanced by a drawstring tie at the heel. The sneaker's frosty footbed and blue rubbery outsoles provided stability and traction comfort to the user. The "Blue Tint" shoes arrived with a pair of pastel pink and yellow drawstrings for alternate styles, as well as supplementary tongue tabs for a chunkier appeal.

The Forum Low Buckle "Blue Tint" edition was exclusively released in Puerto Rico, where the rapper was born. They were offered for $160 and are likely to be available in more locations soon.

2) Adidas x IVY PARK

Adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek sneakers (Image via IVY PARK)

Beyoncé, the CEO of IVY PARK, recently debuted her Super Sleek sneakers in partnership with the German multinational. The new sneaker style comes from that same longstanding Adidas x IVY PARK synergistic association.

Under their innovative Super Sleek edition, they presented a creative spin on the legendary Stan Smith footwear.

The shoe, which consolidates a platform design and is made of canvas and leather with sandy white undertones and cactus green cabling, tunes a variety of influences from Adidas' repertoire, featuring classics like the Samba.

The revamped shoe is intended to offer you some flair when you pop back for your favourite music festival, outings, or outdoor pursuits, and is prompted by the playfulness of the spring season, with the hot weather and all of its multiple activities.

The Super Sleek has a football-inspired Samba tongue, three-strap fastening, and a classic T-shaped toe box, all of which are infused with Adidas' sporty spirit. A translucent gum-hued platform sole elevates the Super Sleek's forefoot, adding a unique touch.

The Super Sleek kicks will be sold for $120. The set of Super Sleek 3-pack of socks, which will be launched alongside shoes, are marked at $35. The collection is all set to drop on Friday, May 27, both online as well as via select retailers worldwide.

3) Balenciaga x Adidas

The footwear brand’s most recent collaborative project was unveiled with the luxury fashion house Balenciaga. The two geniuses released a wide assortment of apparel and footwear pieces.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 11:30 am ET, the luxury label showcased its joint collection at the NYC Show Spring 23, titled Balenciaga Resort 2023 Runway.

Normally, high-end crossovers are made public weeks after their unveiling, but Balenciaga sped things up by releasing the complete 33-piece collection on their official e-commerce site the same night as the Resort 2023 catwalk show. Pre-orders for the collection are being accepted until May 29, 2022.

The collab’s apparel lineup showcased tracksuit jackets, pants, oversized hoodies, baggy denims, t-shirts, athletic leggings, strap dresses, soccer jerseys, tank tops, hooded blousons, and more. The prices for these clothing pieces varied from $210 to $5,500.

For the footwear collection, the high-powered duo introduced three different pairs. Two colorways of Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, blue and white, were presented embellished with the Trefoil logo of Adidas. The co-branded Speed sneaker completes the team’s footwear list. The former are priced at $1,100, whereas the latter are marked at $995.

4) Gucci x Adidas

Gucci x Adidas collaborated for a sports-inspired capsule collection (Image via Gucci)

Adidas x Gucci revealed their capsule collection in February 2022. As part of its Milan Fashion Week runway show, the luxe fashion brand showcased its retro 1970s sportswear-inspired collection in partnership with the shoe label.

Their Fall 2022 collaborative show and Alessandro Michele’s quirky designs caught the fashion industry by storm. While the runway designs are a mix of elegant power-tailoring and sports apparel, this collection is more akin to atheticwear, drawing inspiration from 1970s clothing and accessories.

Both men's and women's styles were introduced in this assortment. Joggers, tracksuits, shorts, polos, pleated skirts, and more refined pieces like bowling shirts, flared pants, vests, and sweaters are all part of the collection.

The collection was loaded nicely with nostalgic flair, vivid colors, geometric patterns, and elements from both brands.

They also offered highly sought-after Gazelle shoes in a selection of colors. Rainbow platforms will be available as a dramatic choice in the footwear lineup.

Moreover, Gucci's Horsebit loafers also received the Adidas twist, complete with the characteristic three stripes. Further, the capsule also featured traditional clogs, leather shoes, and terry-fabric glides. Lastly, handbags, cross-body bags, duffle bags, and camera bags were made accessible in the accessories range.

On June 7, the collection will be available in select Gucci stores, exclusive pop-ups, Gucci's website, and the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

5) Pharrell Williams x Adidas

Pharrell Williams' Humanrace Sichona in Black colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pharrell Williams' Humanrace Sichona has always been one of our preferred Three Stripes models in recent times. In 2022, these widely-loved silhouettes received an all-new "Black" makeover, which is by far the finest one.

If you're wondering how Pharrell came up with the moniker for his latest sneaker, it was sparked by his acquaintance with members of the Dakota tribe of Native Americans.

The Sichona, which means "barefoot" or "connected to the soil," has a Primeknit upper akin to that of the Yeezy Boost 380. Thick cord laces weave their way through the ankle in an all-black colorway. If you want to change things up a little, the shoe also comes with a pair of light blue laces too.

A curved midsole made from the shoe label's new Futurenatural material is positioned below for increased comfort with every step. For a streamlined design, the Hu triangle extends from the back of the heel, and "Humanrace" is emblazoned on the lateral side rails in a pastel pink tint.

These pairs were released on Saturday, May 21, via the CONFIRMED app for $180.

