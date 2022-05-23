Where to buy Adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek shoes? Release date, price and more explored

Adidas and Beyoncé's IVY PARK, two well-known businesses in their respective fields, collaborated once again for their newest spring offerings. The shoe company recently confirmed their next collaboration, which featured the "Super Sleek" sneaker and a matching pair of socks.

The forthcoming Adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek footwear edition is slated to hit shelves worldwide on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 12PM EST. These pairs will arrive with a retail price tag of $120 via Adidas.com and select global retailers.

In addition to the sneakers, the collab’s exclusive “Super Sleek” 3-socks pack will also launch to complete the footwear purchase worth $35. If these pieces are on your shopping list, act proactively since the Beyhive is already whirling with excitement.

Adidas x IVY PARK presented a new take on classic Stan Smiths

The foundation of the Super Sleek sneaker is entirely predicated upon two of the shoe manufacturer’s most prominent models, the classic Stan Smith and the highly coveted Samba styles.

The shoes’ description on the Adidas website reads,

“The adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek shoes get a fresh new upper with three hook-and-loop straps, and we're here for the stress-free vibes. The tongue plays off the iconic adidas Samba and complements the tones of the durable canvas and leather upper. It all rides on a classic gum rubber outsole.”

Although the Stan Smith's style renders itself to the Super Sleek's appearance, this unique approach features overly dramatic makeup, such as a hefty sole unit that gives them a climber-like vibe. Additional Adidas historical cues, like the recognisable football-inspired Samba tongue and T-shaped toe area, can be seen on the upper of the footwear.

The new sneakers are fashioned with a neutral toned beige leather and canvas. The shoe's base and backstay are finished with a gentle forest green hue.

Take a closer look at the collab's Super Sleek shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The pair are also employed with three varying-sized velcro straps, obviously as a replacement for laces as well as for convenient on-and-off entry. These straps further complement the brand's "three stripes" insignia.

The green "adidas" phrase and emblem logo are placed on the sides, and also on the tongues. The IVY PARK monogram phrase logo appears on the left tongue, while the adidas trefoil leaf logo appears on the right tongue.

As mentioned above, the T-shaped toe box and the champagne-colored, thick gum-hued platform are major standouts, which complete the Super Sleek shoes.

Adidas and IVY PARK are longtime collaborators

In January 2020, Adidas released the inaugural IVY PARK line, which sold out within minutes. Beyoncé first started the business with Topshop in 2016, but later broke ties with the retailer and took full management of the brand before partnering with Adidas in 2019. Since then, they've released various collections, notably IVY Heart, a love-themed capsule that debuted in February this year for Valentine's Day.

The labels also cooperated on earlier collections such as Halls of Ivy, an assortment crafted for adults and children to harmonise communities regardless of status, colour, or creed while embracing each individual's inventiveness. They have also launched their swimwear and ski-inspired gear in the past.

