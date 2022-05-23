6 Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways to look out for

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was released in 2016 as the sixth collaborative project of Adidas and Kanye West. The V2 version of the actual Yeezy Boost 350 had a higher-cut and superimposed Primeknit upper with a prominent stripe reading "SPLY - 350." The redesigned top was paired with a better Adidas Boost sole.

Each year, the shoe manufacturer releases a slew of interesting colorways for its widely-loved style that captures the attention of the sneakerheads and Yeezyheads alike.

While the label is hard at work on its upcoming Yeezy 350 Boost V2 CMPCT "Slate Carbon," which will reach shops on May 28, 2022, let's take a look at the previous notable interpretations of this classic silhouette.

Six enthralling Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways released in the past

1) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dazzling Blue

A closer look at the Dazzling Blue colorway shoes (Image via Adidas Yeezy)

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dazzling Blue might feel similar as it sports a strong resemblance to the Black Friday 2016 drops.

The top begins with a black Primeknit composition, juxtaposed by the Dazzling Blue touch seen on the distinctive band on the side rails, which has "SPLY-350" inscribed on it. A classic lacing mechanism and a full-length Boost cushioning footbed are also used to design these chic shoes.

The Dazzling Blue colorway of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was launched on February 26, 2022. Marked at $230, these pairs were sold via numerous retailers.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks First images of the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue” have landed. First images of the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue” have landed. 🔹 https://t.co/mjVSrizGWl

Adidas Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, Snipes US, Finish Line, JD Sports, SSense, DTLR, Mr. Porter, Dick's, YCMC, Yeezy Supply, EastBay, SNS, Foot Locker, Extra Butter, Bodega, Feature, Sneaker Politics, Shop Nice Kicks, Oneness, and Saint Alfred, were selling these Dazzling Blue shoes.

Besides the aforementioned stores, stockists like GOAT, StockX, and Farfetch, are also a few places to get your Yeezys.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Blue Tint

A closer look at the Blue Tint colorway (Image via Adidas Yeezy)

The Primeknit upper of this Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is a very grayish blue, almost white and gray, with the "SPLY-350" marking rendered in a striking red. A pearly white glass Yeezy Boost footbed completes the aesthetic and features red detailing.

These shoes are once again among the most loved Yeezys. The Blue Tint V2, which was initially dropped on December 16, 2017, was restocked in 2022. These shoes arrive with a retail price tag of $220 and are currently accessible via stockists like Thrifter, StockX, GOAT, and Farfetch.

3) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Red

A closer look at the Slated Red colorway (Image via Adidas Yeezy)

The CMPCT edition of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is characterized by a sock-like top in a unique pattern, a larger heel collar, and a fresh lacing system, all of which are inspired by the original pair. Finally, the design is complete with the model's customary full Boost cushioned sole units.

Released on February 17, 2022, these pairs were dropped on various e-commerce websites, including Adidas Yeezy, Sneaker Politics, Bodega, A Ma Maniere, Social Status, Saint Alfred, Extra Butter, Bait, and Concepts.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks bit.ly/3fx1Ohg adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Red" for Valentine's Day adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Red" for Valentine's Day ❤️ bit.ly/3fx1Ohg https://t.co/Vc1vUdqj50

Initially, the footwear was launched with a price tag of $230. If you're interested in getting your hands on these shoes now, grab them via stockists like GOAT, Farfetch, and StockX.

4) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga Reflective

A closer look at the Beluga Reflective colorway (Image via Adidas Yeezy)

When exposed to brightness, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga" retains its original design. But when the Primeknit uppers are subjected to light, they're boosted by the presence of luminous elements all across its body.

This "Beluga Reflective" colorway of the model was dropped on December 18, 2021. The shoes arrived with a price tag of $240.

In addition to the Adidas Yeezy website, various big retailers like Nordstrom, Snipes US, Finish Line, JD Sports, SSense, Mr. Porter, Dick's, YCMC, Yeezy Supply, EastBay, Champs, Foot Locker, Extra Butter, Bodega, Feature, Sneaker Politics, Shop Nice Kicks, Oneness, and Saint Alfred, also offered these shoes.

Currently, these pairs are also available on GOAT, StockX, and Farfetch.

5) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Bred

A closer look at the Bred colorway (Image via Adidas Yeezy)

The top of this Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is entirely made of black Primeknit, with the characteristic "SPLY-350" marking on the side rails done in red. A semi-translucent black Yeezy Boost base and a heel tab that have not been spotted on any of the preceding Yeezy Boost 350 V2 designs complete the look.

The "Bred" iteration of V2 silhouettes also owns a massive fanbase in the sneaker industry. Thus, acknowledging this great response and high demand, the shoes that were originally launched on February 11, 2017, were later restocked on December 5, 2020. The retail price of these pairs was $220.

These all-black V2 kicks were sold by multiple stores, including Finish Line, JD Sports, SSense, Mr. Porter, Dick's, YCMC, EastBay, Foot Locker, Extra Butter, Bodega, Feature, Sneaker Politics, Footaction, and Nordstrom.

It's never too late. You can still grab these shoes via eBay, Farfetch, and GOAT if you missed them earlier.

6) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra

A closer look at the Zebra colorway (Image via Adidas Yeezy)

Without the model's Zebra palette, this list would be incomplete. These were arguably the most popular designs among the uninitiated. This is why, after its debut on February 25, 2017, the sneaker has been restocked thrice. They were re-released in June 2017, November 2018, and most recently in April 2022.

The Primeknit top part of this Boost 350 V2 has a zebra-like pattern made up of white and black. For a wonderful pop, the signature "SPLY-350" marking on the side walls has been employed in red. A white heel pull button with black detailing and a semi-translucent white Yeezy Boost base complete the look.

With a price tag of $220, these pairs can be bought from retailers like Farfetch and eBay, alongside Adidas Yeezy's website.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The prices of the sneakers can vary with different stockists and resellers.

