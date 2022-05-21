5 Yeezy colorways that were released in 2022

Yeezy and Adidas' partnership has launched some revolutionary colorways ever since their official collaboration in 2015. In 2015, the presentation of Adidas x Yeezy rewrote the modern fashion template and contemporary art to create a vibrant spectacle.

Since Yeezy Season 1, Kanye West and Adidas have proven to be a strong alliance. The Boost 750 silhouette marked the start of the collaboration between Adidas and Ye, and set off a global consumer sensation.

As a follow-up, the dynamic duo launched the highly coveted Boost 350 silhouette. It is also one of the fastest-selling footwear models in history. The resulting design led to a consumer frenzy, followed by unprecedented sales.

Ye has been very busy since the start of the year, coming off the heels of an album rollout, YeezyGap engineered by Balenciaga collab, a long-awaited reunion with Jay-Z, and more. Despite his busy schedule, Ye hasn't forgotten his creation with Adidas, which hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2022.

From introducing new colorways, new models, and even restocks of classic colorways, the Yeezy brand has kept new things on the horizon in 2022.

Top 5 colorways releases from Adidas x Kanye West's Yeezy in 2022

1) Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals YZY 700 V3 FADE CARBON. AVAILABLE MAY 21 ON ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY , ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. YZY 700 V3 FADE CARBON. AVAILABLE MAY 21 ON ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY, ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. https://t.co/MoIOYoqz4e

After the release of "Copper Fade" and "Mono Safflower" colorways, the label is finally releasing another colorway for its 700 V3 silhouette, namely Fade Carbon. The sneakers follow a gradient style colorway, as they start with a mauve hue at the forefoot and end in a bright magenta color towards the heel. The shoe's exterior is covered in a dark gray color with a beige sole.

The shoe accentuates a cage featuring a gradient finish on the midsole, while the toe caps are doused in a gray finish. The lateral and medial sides of the shoe are done in a translucent exterior, while the rest of the details are covered in black skins including tongue, branding, lining, and more.

The midsoles are covered in a lighter brown EVA-cushioned sole. The creative genius duo is releasing the 700 V3 Fade Carbon on May 21, 2022, on the CONFIRMED app for $210.

2) Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite

The shoes are immersed in various hues of gray in its entirety, and thus named Granite. The shoe upper is constructed of soft suede and premium mesh in lighter gray. While, the dark gray colored mesh is prominent on the lace dubrae and tongue.

The mesh underlays of the sneakers are accentuated with coarse granite rock aesthetic gray, which is further carried to the laces. The matte textures are seen on the darker gray finish mudguards, which contrast with the monotone sneakers.

The sole piece carried typical adiprene padding while the insoles are branded with the Adidas Yeezy logo. The 500 Granite were released on Saturday, May 14, 2022 for $210 on the official e-commerce site, FootLocker, and the CONFIRMED app.

3) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Up close with the new “Sulfur” adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. Up close with the new “Sulfur” adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. 💡 https://t.co/tjV6i2NBnS

The popular and most recent Foam runner released another colorway this year in sulfur, which is reminiscent of Ye's monotone earthy tone style.

The foam runner provides a clean tonal look for the footwear design. The shoe is constructed in a light tan color with a blend of lightweight EVA and harvested algae. The one-piece dynamic design is sculpted in a single tone and marks the oval and circular perforations for enhanced breathability, making them perfect for the summer season.

The foam runners are constructed out of recycled material and the sole provides support and comfort with extra traction. The pair can be availed for $90 in adult sizes. The Foam Runner Sulfur shoes were released on Friday, April 22, 2022, in full family sizes, where pre-school sizes cost $65 and toddler sizes retail at $45.

4) Adidas Yeezy 450 Sulfur

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals YEEZY 450 SULFUR. AVAILABLE MAY 7 ON ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY , ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. YEEZY 450 SULFUR. AVAILABLE MAY 7 ON ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY, ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. https://t.co/ANks1aGDxg

Teased back in 2021, Yeezy 450 Sulfur released on May 7, 2022. The sneakers are made of unique and futuristic mold and feature a tonal cream colorway.

The 450 sulfur uppers are constructed of a one-piece Primeknit with tightened bands around the ankles for a secure and comfortable lockdown. The installation is devised in a monochromatic presentation and the claw-like outsole piece is further adorned in titular shade.

The lace detailing is weaved through the uppers, while the printed insoles feature new branding in the form of the Yeezy Globe logo. Laces are dressed in a slightly lighter shade of yellow compared to the titular Sulfur shade.

Completing the design, the sole units stretch up to the uppers and tread rubber outsoles. The shoes were released on May 7, 2022 for $200 on CONFIRMED.

5) YZY QNTM Mono Carbon

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals YZY QNTM MONO CARBON. AVAILABLE TODAY EXCLUSIVELY IN NORTH AMERICA AT ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY , ON CONFIRMED, IN SELECT RETAILERS, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. YZY QNTM MONO CARBON. AVAILABLE TODAY EXCLUSIVELY IN NORTH AMERICA AT ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY, ON CONFIRMED, IN SELECT RETAILERS, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. https://t.co/wkhsjJHUkU

The YZY QNTM Mono Carbon colorway was released as a part of Ye's Spring 2022 offerings. The shoe uppers are constructed in Primeknit material while being marked in tones of gray.

The sneakers accentuated monofilament inserts and standard construction, where both black and light gray hues highlight the upper profile in a weaves pattern. The reflective 3M elements are also accentuated in tones of gray.

As usual, the black hued tongue is constructed in synthetic, whereas the heel and rear of the sneakers opt for a slate black finish. Additional details can be seen in the form of translucent mesh and suede toe boxes.

The shoe also outfits gray neoprene collars to add to the dynamic effect. The outsole is covered in gray translucent rubber outsoles with a full-length BOOST feature. The YZY QNTM Mono Carbon was released on April 7, 2022, for $260.

