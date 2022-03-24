Adidas Yeezy 450 "Cinder": Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored about the sneakers

One of the latest silhouettes to emerge from Adidas' Yeezy line is the Adidas Yeezy 450. The shoe took the internet by storm when it was first released in 2021 by Kanye West, and now with an upcoming colorway called "Cinder," we can expect it to create more hype amongst sneakerheads.

The "Cinder" shoe has been rumored to be releasing since January 2022, and Adidas has now confirmed the release date of the upcoming colorway to be March 24, 2022. Following the release of the "Resin" colorway, the new colorway "Cinder" will be released in adult, kids, and toddler sizes for all family members.

More about the Adidas Yeezy 450 "Cinder" iteration

The new offering from Adidas Yeezy 450 silhouette "Cinder" carries a neutral look that Yeezy is known for. The officially dubbed colorway is present in a dark gray/ slate hue from prime-knit construction to the prehistoric molded sole.

According to the Adidas site, the construction of the Yeezy 450 silhouette was done in a unique way. Yeezy 450 news reads,

"The YEEZY 450, the first YEEZY model to be made in Germany, features a unique design language with an industry-leading technology that uses advanced automated manufacturing throughout the production process. The one-piece premium knit and sock-like construction provides and adaptable fit with exceptional comfort. Meanwhile, a soft PU-injected midsole compound offers high-performance rebound and cushioning, delivering an innovative, one-of-a-kind aesthetic."

The claw-like avant-grande sneakers have an upper construct with primeknit decked with an ashy gray slate hue that encompasses the entirety of the shoe, including the top cuff, which looks like a sock.

The lace dubrae is bulbous and rounded and runs down the south of the vamp, while the bulging outsole features its signature waves and lines growing upwards around the upper and as well as acting as the base of the shoe.

The heels are complete with plenty of volume and a pointed squared-off toe with a wavy outsole grooving for traction around the shoe. We can see the iconic YEEZY branding upon the insoles of the shoe alongside a globe symbol indicating the sustainable approach used towards the making of these adidas sneakers.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 Cinder will retail at 3 different prices, $210 USD / £175 GBP for adult sizes, $145 USD / £100 GBP for kids' sizes, and $125 / £85 GBP for infant sizes. The limited edition drop will be available for 1 unit per person and will drop on the adidas' official website and confirmed app on March 24, 2022 at 8.00 am CET.

