Gigi x Frankies: Release date, price, and more about Gigi Hadid's swimwear collab

Gigi Hadid, the Dutch-Palestinian supermodel, is back in the spotlight for a swimwear collaboration with her longtime pal Francesca Aiello. Therefore, the founder of Frankies Bikinis is prepping for the first installment of their collection, releasing on May 11.

The Gigi x Frankies collection will be sold via the e-commerce website of the swimwear label. The prices for this intimate lineup will start from just $45 and go up to $185 for one-piece suits.

You can join up for early access if you don't want to miss out on your preferred items. The second half of Gigi's collection is scheduled to drop on June 2.

Gigi Hadid x Frankie's swimwear collection is committed to supermodel's childhood and motherhood

On April 26, the model shared the details of her swimwear collab with fans via her IG account, captioning the post:

The swimsuit collection, inspired by her early days in the countryside, features a wide range of color choices, along with unique summer-friendly designs and styles.

Hadid's swimsuit range comprises ruffles, flowery prints, plaid, custom toile prints, polka-dots, and frills, all of which embrace femininity.

The pieces will be offered in sizes ranging from XS to XXL to cater to a broader range of age groups. This summer, those wishing to revamp their wardrobes can choose their favorites from an extensive assortment of 98 pieces.

What do the two partners have to say about the collab?

During a recent interview, Gigi Hadid opened up about her age-old friendship with Francesca, saying:

"Frank and I have been friends for so long, since before our careers started, cheering each other on from near and far through everything."

The brand's founder, Francesca Aiello, also commented upon the whole idea of the latest collab, saying,

"The inspiration for this collection was really centered around Gigi's time spent at her family home in Pennsylvania, and all of the memories created there with friends and family."

She continued by explaining how their collab was celebrating Gigi Hadid's motherhood, saying:

"With the collection being so centered around family, nostalgia, and memories, she wanted to make sure we had something special to commemorate motherhood in a way that organically fit into the collection. Both of our mothers play such a huge role in our lives, and now she is a mother herself, so it was important to have this showcased."

Gigi and Frank have known each other since the former was in eighth grade in Malibu, California, where they both grew up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer