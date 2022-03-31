Where to buy Kate Hudson’s Fabletics swimwear collection? Release date, price, and more explored

Kate Hudson's label, Fabletics, is expanding its franchise and taking a plunge into swimwear for its latest venture. The swimwear collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site and in stores on April 1 , 2022.

The California-based activewear label will officially introduce its swimwear line on Friday, April1, just in time for the summer season. The drop will feature seven different styles of swimwear in five different colors.

More about Kate Hudson's Fabletics Swimwear drop

Swimwear has become the latest trend in celebrity clothing brands. Earlier this month, we saw Kim Kardashian's SKIMS launching itself into swimwear and now, Kate Hudson's brand is expanding towards swimwear.

Fabletics is a California-based brand that was co-founded by Bride Wars actress Kate Hudson in 2013. The brand has been expanding its activewear into a full-sized lifestyle brand by introducing sectors such as loungewear and casual apparel, which can be worn outside the gym, to its assortment.

Vice President of the label, Jennifer Chevchek commented upon the upcoming swimwear line in a press release,

“We’ve always been a brand super-focused on health and wellness and mind and body And over the past five to 10 years, society has evolved into acceptance of all body types, opening the door for the brand to embrace that trend. It was a natural progression,” said Chevchek.

The first drop from the swimwear collection will come in seven styles including, String Tie One-piece, a Sexy One-piece, a Bandeau Bikini Top, Triangle Bikini Swim Top, Strappy Bikini Bottoms, Hi-Cut Bikini Swim Bottoms, and Hi-Cut Swim Bottoms.

Each of these seven styles will come in five different colors and will be singular pieces, up for the mix and match. The swimwear will come in an inclusive size range of XXS to 4XL in a price range of $29.95 to $49.95.

Jenniffer Chevcheck further commented that the label had previously dabbled into the swimwear in a smaller way, and each time the customer response was good. Hence, the company was prompted to make a fuller statement. She said mentioning the customers,

"They're looking for more options."

The concept of Fabletics Swim offers multipurpose garments that are both functional and in-demand. The collection amalgamates the sporty styles, and the definition of sports have also changed in recent years. Now, consumers like to wear sportsbras or bikini tops instead of shirts.

Going forward, the label has also decided to launch another swim collection to add to the asssortment. The future collection will include more one-pieces, which are more on trend according to the customer's needs. She further stated,

“We’re already working on next year’s swim,” said Chevchek.

The drop will debut upon the brand's e-commerce site, fabletics.com, and in the 75 retail stores on April 1, 2022. Another collection is expected to be released in May.

Edited by Somava Das