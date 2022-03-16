"Will it be better than Kylie’s?": Internet reacts as Kim Kardashian announces SWIM launch date

Kim Kardashian's loungewear, underwear, and shapewear brand SKIMS is now expanding into a swimwear label as well. Kim took to Instagram to share the launch date of her label's brand new SWIM line on March 15, 2022.

According to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, the SKIMS SWIM line will be dropping on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 9:00 am PT. The launch by Kim Kardashian reminded fans of her younger sister Kylie's attempt at launching a swimwear collection through her label Kylie Swim.

One fan took to Instagram, sharing her views under a post on Kim's profile.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's upcoming SWIM line

Fans have been speculating about the launch of Kim's swimwear line from the label SKIMS ever since the fashion mogul began hinting at the same with multiple posts in bikinis and swimsuits. This sudden interest in beach trips led fans to believe a swim collection was on the way.

Rumors have now been confirmed by the brand's founder herself. Although fans were happy to see the launch of the collection, they were reminded of a similar attempt at the same by Kylie Jenner.

Kylie launched her swimwear label, Kylie Swim, on September 17, 2021. The anticipation for the first-ever swimwear line by the Kardashian empire was certainly high, however, it failed to capture fans' hearts.

Now, with a second swimsuit collection lined up by Kim Kardashian, fans are hoping for it to be better than Kylie Swim's collection.

More about Kim Kardashian's SWIM line

SKIMS will be launching the SWIM line on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 am PT. The collection will be launched via the official SKIMS website and will include 19 mix-and-match styles featuring long-sleeved crop tops, minimalist bikinis, bike shorts, unitards, sporty one-pieces, and classic triangle tops.

These options will be available in seven solid colors, including cobalt, periwinkle, and the brand's signature skin-toned hues. Everything in the collection will range in size from XXS to 4XL in the price range starting from $32 to $108.

The line will also be available in-store at the upcoming Miami pop-up as well as from pop-ups in Los Angeles, Japan, and Dubai.

