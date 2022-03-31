Lizzo shapewear drop: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the Yitty collection

Lizzo took to Instagram to announce the launch of her shapewear brand, Yitty, which she has been working on for five years, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The shapewear brand serves only one purpose, according to Lizzo:

"A chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standards"

The "Good as Hell" singer has introduced a new line backed by Fabletics by Kate Hudson. The debut collection will go live on April 12, 2022, marking the brand's official launch on the website yitty.fabletics.com.

Lizzo's Yitty shapewear brand: More details you need to know

Fans can start shopping the Lizzo's Yitty Shapewear brand starting April 12, 2022. The first three collections of the brand, "Nearly Naked," "Mesh Me," and "Major Label," will debut on the official e-commerce site of the brand.

The "Nearly Naked" line serves the purpose of lightweight seamless shaping garments, while the "Mesh Me" line serves a selection of smoothing mesh styles. Lastly, the "Major Label" line will include separates like leggings, sweatshirts, and loungewear, as per the press release.

The brand will be a dream come true for everybody as Lizzo has kept the size range of the brand inclusive, which spans from XS to 6XL.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size,” Lizzo said in a press release.

The Truth Hurts remaker wants everyone to feel good while wearing Yitty apparel. Just after launching her prime video series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrls, the star is raising the bar and continuing to show her love for the big girls.

"This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms," Lizzo captioned the post.

The singer further opened up about how the inspiration for the label came from her personal experiences. The Good as Hell singer personally spent most of her life being told to change her body and stay true to society's beauty standards.

To become "acceptable," the star had to inflict some sort of pain upon it "to fit into an archetype of beauty," Lizzo said in a press release.

She also revealed that she has been wearing shapewear since 6th grade to fit in. The shapewear was uncomfortable, tight, and unfashionable. So, after a lifetime of inflicted pain, the singer has taken charge and did something about the restrictive shapewear and gave it a flair of Lizzo's M.O.

The upcoming shapewear will be comfortable, stylish, and true to your body, and you can shop for it on the e-commerce site of the brand, yitty.fablectics.com.

Note: Sportskeeda doesn't endorse any product. Readers must read the terms and conditions as well as the product details.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha