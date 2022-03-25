Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls guest list: SZA, Tanisha Scott, and others to star in Prime Video series

Singer Lizzo's first-ever dance reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, premieres on March 25. With ten big girls who will be putting their passion for dance to the test, Lizzo will choose the best ones for her upcoming world tour.

Moreover, to help her make the right decisions, the singing sensation will be joined by guest judges: dancing ace Tanisha Scott, O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden.

The Truth Hurts singer is looking out for big girls passionate about dancing to join her world tour dance group. These contestants will be living in a boot camp for a few weeks where Lizzo and other judges will train and judge their dance performances.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, bad-a*s women to join her world. Only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.”

Who are the guest judges on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls?

To help Lizzo make thoughtful decisions, the eminent personalities set to appear on the show are:

1) Tanisha Scott

Scott is a three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer. The biggest highlights of her career include her collaboration with megastars like Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Sean Paul, and Beyoncé. The Ontario-born possesses an unmatched ability to infuse Jamaican dancehall moves into mainstream music. In 2015, she also appeared in and choreographed Drake’s Hotline Bling.

2) Chawnta’ Marie Van

Actor Chawnta’ Marie Van, who will be appearing as a guest judge on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, recently worked on a film named Black Eco in 2021. She lives in LA and is the founder of Dance Break, a dance school that offers virtual zoom dance classes.

3) Shirlene Quigley

Shirlene lives in Los Angeles, California. Viewers will be shocked to learn that she was just 18-years-old when she appeared as a dancer in Beyonce’s Crazy In Love music video.

4) Grace Holden

The young and talented Grace is a dance artist at Lizzo’s upcoming show. The dancer believes strongly in dance/movement therapy as she is seen breaking into dances randomly on her Instagram. She is also a talent agent at Clear Talent Group.

Viewers in the US can watch Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on March 25 on Amazon Prime. However, viewers from the UK and other regions will have to wait until May 13 to watch it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish