"Not a good look": Lizzo calls Chris Brown her "favorite person in the whole world" and the internet is far from amused

American singer Lizzo recently landed in hot waters after calling Chris Brown her "favorite person”. In a viral video that surfaced online, the Juice hitmaker could be seen gushing about the controversial rapper while asking him for a picture:
“Can I get a picture with you? Because you’re my favorite person in the whole wide world.”
The Grammy-award winner was then seen circling around the rapper with her friends while posing for the camera. The latter also looked excited as he placed his arms around the 33-year-old for the picture.
However, the interaction between the musicians left fans disappointed as many took to social media to criticize Lizzo for praising Chris Brown.
One user wrote on Instagram:
"Ooohhh girl that’s not a good look"
Another added:
“Damn, another industry “feminist” who supports an abusive man? Shocker”
The moment between the two was captured as they crossed paths backstage during the ongoing Millennium Tour. The tour features Bow Wow, Lloyd, Ashanti, Sammie, Soulja Boy, Omarion, Pretty Ricky, and Ying Yang Twins.
Twitter reacts to Lizzo praising Chris Brown
Chris Brown has consistently made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past few years. As a result, Lizzo’s fans were far from impressed after seeing her praise the rapper during a recent interaction.
The former was first arrested in 2009 on felony domestic violence charges after attacking his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. The latter was hospitalized for suffering severe facial injuries as a result of the assault. She was also granted a five-year restraining order against the rapper.
Another of Brown’s former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, also issued a similar legal order after accusing him of physical violence and criminal threats in 2017. The following year, an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against the musician for alleged physical misdemeanor without consent.
The matter was resolved out of court in 2020. Earlier this year, he came under fire for allegedly assaulting another woman at his Los Angeles home. However, the rapper denied the accusations.
Therefore, fans of the Good As Hell creator were upset at her for complimenting Chris Brown due to his controversial past. Several admirers also took to Twitter to call out the singer for her actions:
Meanwhile, some fans also came to the singer's defense and supported her on social media:
As a plethora of reactions continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Lizzo will address the situation in the days to come.