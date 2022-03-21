When will Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls air on Prime Video? Release date and more about competition series

Singing sensation Lizzo is set to redefine the idea of the perfect body in her first-ever TV series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. It is premiering on March 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

On a quest to find big dancer girls, the Rumours singer will organize a dance boot camp audition where plus-sized girls will stay in a house for a couple of weeks and compete to be in the singer’s dance group.

Along with Lizzo, the competition will feature Tanisha Scott and dancers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden. Viewers will also spot guest appearances from Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and Grammy Award-nominated R&B star SZA to select the best of the plus-sized dancers.

Lizzo set to reframe body positivity in Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

After acing body positivity herself, Lizzo will revolutionize self-love for the big girls with the first every’ body-positivity’ themed show. The Juice singer is looking out for dancers for her upcoming world tour.

But this time, she has ditched the idea of calling the usual dancer girls. Instead, she is out herself to choose plus-sized dancers with the zeal to prove they are more than just their bodies.

The official announcement of the upcoming TV series read:

“Global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.”

Moreover, in the trailer of Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, released on March 17, the singer said:

“Girls who look like me don’t get representation,”

In the two-minute trailer, the 33-year-old also announced:

“It’s time to roll up my sleeves and find them myself.”

The trailer also presented a group of confident big girls carefree of their size and skin color who are passionate about dancing and unapologetic about their style.

As they live in the boot camp for a couple of weeks, the contestants will face clashes along with competing in the cut-throat competition.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will premiere on March 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

