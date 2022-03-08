When will No Retreat: Business Bootcamp Season 1 Episode 1 air? Release date and more about Joe De Sena's show

With the aim of conquering fear and weakness and helping companies flourish, No Retreat: Business Bootcamp will challenge businesses with specifically tailored tasks and obstacles. These will be conducted at a secluded place away from the hustle and bustle of the city to improve their company.

In this one-of-a-kind show, Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena will help the business realize its true potential and help them create a successful path ahead.

Release Date and More about No Retreat: Business Bootcamp

Season 1 of the show will premiere on March 8, 2022, at 10 p.m. on CNBC. Each episode will showcase different businesses with a problem of their own, including financial failures, indistinct company missions, and toxic workplaces.

The series is based on the philosophy of former Wall Street broker turned serial entrepreneur Joe De Sena, who founded the world’s leading endurance sports and wellness brand, Spartan. Each business will have to undergo physical and mental tasks on The Farm in Vermont to unravel their full potential and make a successful career thereon.

The Farm has hosted combat veterans, Fortune 500 companies, and Olympic athletes and has grilled some of the toughest CEOs in the world.

Filmed in the rain, sleet, mud, and below-freezing temperatures, every episode will have a guest CEO who will mentor the team. Clinical psychologist and performance coach Dr. Lara Pence, along with entrepreneur and growth marketer QuHarrison Terry, will also join them.

Speaking about the unconventional concept, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime, Denise Contis told CNBC:

“No Retreat: Business Bootcamp’ reveals the unconventional and highly successful approach to team building used by top companies. The series offers a fresh take on how businesses can make meaningful changes to improve their bottom line.”

Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, a division of Banijay Americas, the show is executively produced by Nicole Elliott, Christian Sarabia, David Markus, and Vincent Cariati. No Retreat: Business Bootcamp is all set to bring companies out of their comfort zones on Tuesday and help them strive for the best.

