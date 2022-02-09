Who is Gabriela Barragan from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Meet stewardess with professional dancing skills

Gabriela Barragan is all set to sail again with other crew members on Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Gabriela Barragan, the stewardess with professional dancing skills, will join the cast on season 3 of the unscripted TV series on Bravo TV.

Who is Gabriela Barragan from Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Hailing from San Diego, California, Gabriela Barragan is a trained surfer turned jet-setting yachtie. As an experienced crew member, Barragan is all set to deliver top-rated service to the demanding charter guests on Parsifal III, a 180-foot long luxury sailing yacht.

Barragan, who celebrates her birthday on November 3, is also a passionate advocate of human rights. She never shies away from expressing her opinions on important subjects. Be it gender equality or Black Lives Matter, her Instagram profile shows that she has always been vocal about relevant topics.

She is also a dog lover and a free soul who loves traveling and exploring new places with friends whenever time permits. Gabriela also loves going to the beach, always ready to show off her dance moves.

Gabriela Barragan's family

Born to interracial parents, Barragan comes from a large family. As per her Instagram, her “hero” father Benito Navarro Barragán, born in 1942, passed away around 14 years ago in 2007. As seen from her posts, she truly cherishes the time she spent with her father.

Unfortunately, her big brother Benito Jr, born in 1974, passed away in 2016. Playfully nicknamed “Garbage”, Barragan fondly remembered her brother in one of her posts, mentioning that it was her dear brother who had taught her how to skateboard when she was 10 years old.

Gabriela also adores her little niece Bella, whom she shares a very close relationship with. Just a quick look at their pictures together on her Instagram is proof of their strong bond.

About Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The Bravo TV’s unscripted series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, shows the daily struggles and difficulties of the luxury yacht's captain and crew trying to meet the demands of guests along with dealing with their own personal and professional issues.

The new season 3, which takes place in Menorca, Spain, is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia, and Zachary Klein serve as executive producers for the show.

The premiere episode of the show, which will be longer than usual, will air on Bravo TV from 8.00 pm to 9.15 pm EST on Monday, February 21, 2022.

