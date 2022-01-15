Where to watch ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3? Release date and more

Too Hot To Handle is returning soon on Netflix with a Season 3 after the reality show's great success with its previous two seasons.

The concept of the series is that ten good-looking strangers are put together in a bungalow in the hope of finding love. They can flirt with each other, but cannot be involved in any intimate affair.

The official synopsis reads:

“It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules.”

When will ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3 premiere?

The release date of the reality show's third season is Wednesday, January 19, 2022 on Netflix. The third season will most likely feature 10 episodes, just like in Season 2.

Viewers can only watch the steamy reality TV series if they are paid subscribers of Netflix. For first-time users, a one-month subscription is free.

What to expect from the new season?

The recently released trailer for the upcoming season showed how some of the contestants will lose control and break rules, while a few will try to build real connections. However, the twist in this season is that the prize money has been doubled to $200,000.

With a previous prize of $100,000, Season 2 winner Marvin Anthony took home a cool $55,000. This time, the stakes are definitely higher and contestants will have to follow the rules of celibacy carefully or risk losing a whopping amount.

On that note, the 10 participants of the British reality series include Beaux, Harry, Georgia, Nathan, Holly, Izzy, Patrick, Truth, Jaz, and Stevan.

Netflix also brings its superficial host, Lana, to the show. To those unaware, Lana is a speaker with a programmed voice and not a real person's voice.

The network’s hit series was inspired by the popular sitcom Seinfeld’s episode titled The Contest. Too Hot To Handle is developed by Charlie Bennett and created by Laura Gibson.

