Where is former Below Deck stewardess Francesca Rubi now? 

Below Deck will be premiering on Monday, October 25 on Bravo. In season 8, stewardess Francesca Rubi, replaced Kate Chastain. Unfortunately, Francesca will be one of the missing faces in the new season.

As it was Francesca's first season on the show, she faced many challenges working with a new crew. Heather Chase will be filling in her spot on the yacht this season.

Where is Francesca Rubi now?

Francesca Rubi has kept herself busy post her time on Below Deck. Francesca has always loved Pilates and is pursuing it professionally. The star revealed:

"I am so excited to share that I am studying to become a Pilates Instructor with [Unite Health]. For the last two years I have been [practicing] Pilates and I have seen my body change to a leaner, lighter and stronger body. I have been a pretty active person in my life, but Pilates, I have found, has been the most effective, challenging and efficient way to work out. Every part of my body engaged, strengthened and stretched."

Francesca is super excited about her new journey and wishes to share her knowledge with fans very soon.

When Francesca is not on a yacht or training on a Pilates reformer, the chief stewardess keeps busy with surfing, running on the beach, or playing tennis.

Recently, Francesca injured her hand on a fliteboard, but can't wait to get back to it.

What to expect from Below Deck Season 9?

Captain Sean Meagher replaces Captain Lee for a while on Season 9. Below Deck star Eddie Lucas gets promoted to first officer. Eddie is in charge of a double duty in order for his team to succeed.

Chief stewardess Heather faces a challenge when one of her stewards feels highly unmotivated and doesn't function well. Heather takes up the extra work to maintain the crew's five-star service.

After a chaotic end to season 8, chef Rachel tries to mend ties with Eddie. Fans can also expect some boat-mances to bloom during this season.

The Below Deck crew will be sailing to the Caribbean. The season was filmed on the stunning island of St Kitts.

Below Deck season 9 starts on Monday, October 25, at 9 PM on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi