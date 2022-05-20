Where to buy Adidas Humanrace Sichona Core Black: Price, release date and more explored

Footwear and apparel giants Adidas and musician Pharrell Williams have a long and lucrative partnership, having worked together on notable sneakers in recent years. Now is the time for their Humanrace Sichona collection to shine, and the "Core Black" colorway is set to do just that.

The Adidas Humanrace Sichona Core Black is slated to hit the Adidas CONFIRMED app on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Those interested can grab a pair for $180 (approximately £160).

Pharrell Williams created a Core Black style for Adidas Humanrace Sichona

Closer look of the Humanrace Sichona Core Black shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sneakerheads have previously witnessed a slew of other colorways in the Humanrace Sichona collection. They were launched throughout 2021. After working on iterations like green, burgundy, formative blue, and yellow, Adidas and Pharrell Williams are now introducing a must-have black colorway.

The product description on the Adidas’ website reads:

"Everything Pharrell touches is an exploration and celebration of humanity. In his latest collaboration with adidas, the Humanrace Sichona Shoes are a canvas for self-expression.

"They have an ultraflexible and seamless adidas Primeknit upper with Futurenatural, which allows you to move freely in any direction in comfort. Distinctive knit patterns decorate the toe, heel and sides and a "Humanrace" signoff completes the look."

The new “Core Black/Semi Solar/Vivid Green” silhouettes feature Primeknit textile uppers. The solid black knitted uppers are embellished with Semi-Solar Pink wording, which reads “Humanrace” along the mid-panel.

Although “Vivid Green” is also mentioned as the product color in the Humanrace Sichona’s description, it makes no evident appearance in the design.

The shoe utilizes Adidas' patented Futurenatural innovative technology, which is produced via direct-inject casting. This combines the Primeknit upper with the ergonomically sculpted TPU midsole to achieve a flowing design.

A silver-toned mesh tongue loop with Adidas insignia and a "Humanrace" adorn the outsole, accentuating the "Core Black" body.

The shoes will arrive with an additional pair of light blue laces, in addition to the speckled black and white laces.

Other recent updates about Adidas

Adidas is also prepping for the official public release of its capsule collection made in collaboration with Gucci.

The collection, which was first disclosed at Gucci's ramp show in February this year, will be presented to the public on June 7, 2022. It will be available on the retail stores and official websites of both the labels, as well as on the CONFIRMED app.

The collection features both men's and women's styles. Joggers, tracksuits, jogging bottoms, polos, pleated skirts, bowling shirts, flared trousers, vests, and knitwear are all part of it.

