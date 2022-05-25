Balenciaga x Adidas: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored about apparel collection

Balenciaga recently unveiled its collaborative collection with Adidas at the NYC Show Spring 23, dubbed Balenciaga Resort 2023 runway on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 11.30 am ET.

Typically, fans have to wait weeks before the high-end collaborations drop after their unveiling, but Balenciaga bumped up the pace by dropping the entire 33-piece collection onto their official e-commerce site on the same night as the Resort 2023 runway show. The collection is currently available for pre-order until May 29, 2022.

More about the newly released Balenciaga x Adidas collection

The newly released Balenciaga x Adidas collection (Image via Balenciaga)

The iconic brands debuted their joint effort, which amalgamates Balenciaga's voluminous silhouettes with Adidas' signature triple-stripe motifs. The collection consists of high-street fashion, ranging from bulbous sweatpants to chunky sneakers.

The 33 piece collection features a roster of collectible designs taken over by Demna Gvasalia's model on the New York Stock Exchange's trading floor, wearing face-covering latex bodysuits.

The collection features the iconic "Three Stripe" and "Trefoil" logos displayed beneath the "Balenciaga" lettering. Demna also introduced a co-branded logo by keeping the trefoil emblem and replacing the subsequent "Adidas" lettering with "Balenciaga."

The full collection includes:

Tracksuit Jacket, which retails for $2350 in women's and men's sizes. T-shirt Medium Fit, which retails for $795. Tracksuit Pants, which retails for $1550 in women's and men's sizes. Triple S Sneaker, which retails for $1100 in three colorways. Hoodie Large Fit, which retails for $1450 in in women's and men's sizes. NYSE T-shirt Oversized, which retails for $795. Soccer T-shirt Oversized, which retails for $995. Large Baggy Pants, which retails for $1290. Athletic Tank top, which retails for $795. Athletic Leggings, which retails for $895. Strap Mini Dress, which retails for $1550. Speed Sneaker, which retails for $995 in two colorways. T-shirt Oversized in blue, which retails for $895. Long Sleeve T-shirt Oversized, which retails for $995 in two colorways, i.e., black and blue. A pair of Shorts, which retails for $995. Hooded Blouson, which retails for $5500. T-shirt Oversized in red and black, which retails for $750. Oversized Jacket, which retails for $2,050. Long Sleeve T-shirt, which retails for $895. Baggy Shorts, which retails for $995. Head Mask, which retails for $595. Puffer Jacket, which retails for $3,450. Hoodie Small Fit, which retails for $1150. Large Short, which retails for $895. A pair of Socks, which retails for $210.

The debut collection of Balenciaga x Adidas created a lasting impression on spectators, as Love the Sales data revealed that the searches for "tracksuits" ever since the collection was revealed has increased by a whopping 138 percent.

The collection's tracksuit is available in both men's and women's sizes, where the classic stripe motif is blended with Balenciaga's streetwear and oversized-aesthetic.

In addition to "Tracksuits," there has also been an increase of "Balenciaga" searches by 25 percent and "Adidas" searches by 13 percent, shown by Love the Sales data.

Balenciaga's 2023 resort show in New York (Image via Balenciaga)

The collection is replete with functional sportswear and powered oversized silhouettes from the '90s and '00s inspirations, and is mostly covered in black, muted teal, and blue color palette.

There are also nods to the sportswear culture, and Demna's love for sportswear is quite apparent in the collection. The collection includes two distinct styles of soccer jerseys, one of which is reminiscent of the Liverpool shirt worn by the team during the 2008 season.

The entire collection is available for pre-order on the official e-commerce site of Balenciaga, and can be ordered until May 29, 2022.

