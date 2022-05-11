Balenciaga Paris sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the Trainer's collection 

Balenciaga is growing its footwear range with the new silhouette Paris Sneaker, which comes in high-top trainers and slip-on mule styles.

The Balenciaga Paris sneakers were released globally on the official e-commerce site of the brand in the European states on May 9, 2022, and are scheduled for release in the Middle-East areas and the United States on May 16, 2022, and in Japan on May 23, 2022.

More about the Balenciaga Paris footwear collection

The label has retooled a classic design with a mid-century athleticist approach and subtle colorways for the Paris sneakers.

More about the Paris footwear collection's design

Paris footwear collection's Full Destroyed in Black and White colorways (Image via Balenciaga)

The Paris footwear collection presents three silhouettes: Limited-Edition Paris High Top Trainers Full Destroyed, Paris High Top Trainers, and Paris Trainers Mules. Creative director Demna Gvasalia designed the pair and deviated it from previously designed shoes from the brand.

Releasing in both men's and women's sizes, the shoes appear in red, black, and white colorways with rubber soles and toe boxes in white. Each silhouette from the Paris sneakers line gives a pre-worn look finished with distressed canvases and rough edges.

The label has opted for a fair amount of distress for Paris high-top trainers, adding a few scratchy details to the eyestay area and a few ripped frayed pieces upon the heel area.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks ‍ ‍ Balenciaga has unveiled a fully destroyed version of its Paris sneaker retailing for $1850 Balenciaga has unveiled a fully destroyed version of its Paris sneaker retailing for $1850 😵‍💫😵‍💫 https://t.co/EatIiVVEzD

However, the limited-edition Paris High-Top Trainer Full Destroyed adds a heavy amount of distressing detail over the uppers. The Full Destroyed trainers feature a downright messy sole unit, decorated with Balenciaga branding scribbled down the sole, which looks like a leaked ink.

The toe cap and heel are dirtied, where the shoe's sizing is engraved into the rubber, which is worn out. The laces are also dirty.

Sitting in-between the two are the Paris Trainer Mules, which are offered in a washed-out effect alongside a few fraying details at various touchpoints. Trainer mules are open at the back and feature the label's branding on the edge of the toe.

Prices and where to find

The dedicated campaign of the sneakers shows highly worn out, dirtied, and marked-up shoes, which are exaggerated, as opposed to original shoes. The still-life portrays were shot by photographer Leopold Duchemin. Behind the shoe concept, the photograph suggested, the campaign means these shoes are intended to be worn for a lifetime.

The Paris High-Top Sneaker Full Destroyed is a limited edition with only 100 pairs of pieces being made available in black and white colorways on the site's e-commerce website. The sneakers are currently available to pre-order for $1850 in sizes 35 to 45.

The Paris High Top sneakers can be pre-ordered for $625 in sizes 34 to 47 in red, black, and white colorways. Lastly, the Paris Sneaker Mules can be pre-ordered for $495 in sizes 34 to 47 in black, white, and red colorways.

The Balenciaga Paris Sneakers will be available worldwide via the official e-commerce site in European stores on May 9, 2022, in the United States of America and Middle-East stores on May 16, 2022, and in Japanese stores on May 23, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra