5 best food-themed sneakers collaboration of all time

The link between footwear and food has gotten stronger in recent years, and now we have enough food-themed sneakers to keep us running throughout the day. We have shoes that can take us out from restaurants to malls and even roam comfortably at home.

From fine dining lobsters to breakfast cereals, the options for food-themed sneakers are high for sneakerheads and foodies. In early 2022, creative labels dropped great food-themed sneakers like the Cinnamon-toast crunch crocs to the Adidas x M&M's forums 84.

With that in mind, this article dives into some of the greatest all-time food-inspired sneakers. The beauty of these food-inspired sneakers isn't just that they rely on effortless designs and their ability to showcase love for one's favorite food items like pizza and waffles.

Top food-themed sneakers of all time

1) CNCPTS x Nike SB Dunk Red Lobster

Concepts collaborated with the sportswear giant Nike for their popular silhouette Sb Dunk in a low-top variation. The original Red Lobster style is designed via the Boston-based streetwear company, Concepts, stylized as CNCPTS, which was also one of the first stores to carry the Dunk SB line.

The shoe is inspired by the traditional New England dinner experience, which involves lobster as a basic entity, making it a perfect food-themed sneaker. The lobster dunk series' is one of the most iconic Nike food-themed shoes and auctioned at Sotheby's for $4000. The shoes' come from the Nike Sb Dunk line, which features additional padding and Zoom Air soles.

The original colorway for the shoe is 'Sport Red / Pink Clay. The tonal red color takes over the shoes with speckled shell-like overlays, bib-inspired interior lining, iconic leather swoosh, and a rubber claw band at the toe area.

The shoes' come in a custom shoebox containing an accessory box that includes bibs, lobster crackers, and laces inspired by butter. The CNCPTS x Nike SB Dunk Red Lobster food-themed sneakers launched on May 31, 2008, for $125.

2) Refinery 29 x Jen Mussari x Adidas' Ultraboost X for Pizza-themed sneakers

Adidas and Refinery 29 partnered to celebrate the female artists in a unique limited collaboration. Thanks to Jen Mussari, these exclusive pairs of UltraBoost X sneakers received a one-of-a-kind pizza-based makeover, making them food-inspired sneakers.

With the pizza-based sneaker, 49 more limited-edition sneakers were made for women, especially women.

The limited-edition Boost X was created to unite creativity among females through sports and reflect individuality amongst women. Artist Jen Mussari featured pepperoni pizza-themed sneakers from New Jersey.

"100 percent of the funds raised donated to Women Win, an organisation that empowers girls to build leadership skills and address gender equity through sport," said Adidas in a press release.

The food-themed sneakers in a pizza design went live on July 11, 2017, with the highest bid of $275 (at the time). 100% of proceeds from the shoe were donated to the Women Win organization.

3) Waffle House X Adidas Tour360 golf shoes

Front Office Sports @FOS Waffle House has announced a partnership with Adidas to launch a waffle-inspired golf shoe 🧇 Waffle House has announced a partnership with Adidas to launch a waffle-inspired golf shoe 🧇 https://t.co/iKoCyACmgA

Adidas Golf recently collaborated with Waffle House to create a new makeover for its Tour360 22 model, its latest golf shoe. The shoe is based on the Waffle House from Norcross, GA.

The Waffle House x Adidas Tour360 golf shoe has an off-white upper similar to a batter-like color. The upper is premium full-grain leather in a familiar waffle square shape.

The iconic 3-stipe logo is covered in a dark brown hue with a slightly checkered waffle pattern. The Waffle House branding is present on the heels in a yellow hue. The yellow color is further accentuated upon the socklines, Adidas logos, and Waffle House logos. The design is rounded off with the addition of a transparent maple syrup-like outsole.

The shoes are constructed with a SPIKEMORE traction system and waterproof quality, guaranteed to last at least a year. The food-themed sneaker went live on the Adidas app on April 7, 2022, for $210.

4) Adidas Originals x M&M's Forum Lo 84

Adidas Originals collaborated with the global confectionery brand M&M to launch a food-themed sneaker makeover of its iconic Forum Lo 84 silhouette. Basketball sneakers are dressed in the essence of the most-popular peanut-flavored snack.

The pair boasts an "Eqt Yellow / Cloud White / Dark Brown" colorway. The shoes boast luxe premium leather upper cover in an EQT Yellow high-gloss color, representing peanut chocolate M&M's candy shell. The trefoil logo is covered in a dark brown color, representing the snack's inner chocolate filling.

The tongue features a traditional strap with candy-printed graphics, branded with M&M details. Further nod to M&M can be seen upon the midfoot and sockliners. The toebox of the shoes is designed in small letter "m" perforations.

The collab was even more exaggerated with the addition of accessories such as six sets of laces, interchangeable straps, a removable logo, 20 lace jewels, and a custom-sneaker-themed box. The shoes dropped on Adidas CONFIRMED on April 19, 2022, for $150.

5) Crocs x General Mills for cereal-inspired shoes

Crocs partnered with General Mills for a cereal-inspired collaboration called 'Rise N' Style. The collaboration released four makeovers that paid tribute to famous cereal flavors such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Trix.

However, the first drop was solely dedicated to Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals, which were added onto the iconic all-terrain clogs of Crocs. This option is for comfortable home-wear options. All-terrain clogs come in brown and white colorways in a swirly marble-print pattern.

The clogs are further accompanied by a Jibbitz charm collection for the collaboration. These Jibbitz charms include the Cinnamon Toast Crunch piece with emoji-inspired faces, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch logo, and a 3-d bowl of cereal.

The iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch logo also comes in red, green, blue, and purple-colored offerings that can be attached to the heel strap. Cinnamon Toast Crunch all-terrain clogs can be availed in both kids and adult sizes.

The toddler and pre-school sizes can be availed for $55 in the 'Chai / White Cinnamon' colorway. While the adult sizes can be availed for $65 in a 'Brown / White' colorway. Food-themed sneakers can be obtained on Foot Locker, East Bay and a few selected retailers on April 27, 2022.

The second drop from the Crocs x General Mills collaboration of the 'Rise N' Style' collection is scheduled for July for Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs offerings.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

